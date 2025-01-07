Report: Housing Crisis Threatens Student Parents' College Dreams

A groundbreaking report released by Generation Hope reveals the devastating impact of housing insecurity on student parents pursuing higher education. The report, "Breaking Barriers: The Hidden Struggles of Student Parents and Housing Insecurity," highlights how the intersection of parenting responsibilities and housing challenges creates significant obstacles for students trying to complete their degrees.

The findings paint a stark picture: one in five undergraduate students nationwide is parenting while attending college, and housing costs often exceed tuition expenses. For many student parents, the burden of finding and maintaining stable housing threatens their academic success and their children's well-being.

"The cognitive load of managing schoolwork, parenting responsibilities, and the constant worry of having a safe and stable place to sleep can be overwhelming," explains Bri Whitfield, a Generation Hope alumna and current board member who shared her personal story in the report. Whitfield's experience illustrates how housing insecurity can force student parents into dangerous situations, as she found herself trapped in an abusive living environment while trying to complete her studies.

The report reveals troubling statistics about the scope of the problem. According to the Hope Center for Student Basic Needs, 68% of parenting students experienced housing insecurity in the previous year. The crisis disproportionately affects students of color, with Black and Latinx parenting students with young children facing housing insecurity rates of 85-90%.

Generation Hope's own data from their Scholar program in the D.C. metro region and Greater New Orleans area shows that 32 out of nearly 200 Scholars (17%) have disclosed experiencing housing insecurity. In the D.C. area alone, where housing costs are 69% higher than the national average, 13 Scholars needed emergency funding just to cover rent or mortgage payments in the current fiscal year.

The impact extends beyond the parents to affect their children's development. The report documents how housing instability can lead to delays in speech and motor skills, emotional and behavioral issues, and educational setbacks. Children living in unstable housing environments often experience anxiety and depression, creating additional stress for student parents already struggling to balance their responsibilities.

However, the report also highlights promising solutions. Generation Hope's partnerships with organizations like Sinai House in Washington, DC, and Virginia State University demonstrate how targeted interventions can make a difference. VSU's new student-parent housing program, launched in November 2023, provides dedicated campus apartments for six student parents and their young children.

The report concludes with specific policy recommendations at federal, state, and institutional levels. These include expanding federal housing assistance for college students, supporting legislation for greater transparency about college costs and outcomes, and increasing access to family-friendly housing on campuses.

"Housing insecurity is more than just a challenge for student parents; it is a systemic barrier that threatens their ability to succeed in higher education, secure economic mobility, and provide stable, healthy environments for their families," the report states.

The financial implications for student parents who complete their degrees are significant. A single mother who earns an associate's degree can expect to earn roughly $256,000 more over their lifetime compared to having only a high school education, with a return of $12.32 for every dollar spent on their education. However, those who start college but don't complete their degree due to challenges like housing insecurity see a much lower return of just $3.31 per dollar invested.

Generation Hope, founded in 2010, has served 435 teen parents in college and celebrated nearly 200 degrees. Through their technical assistance program, FamilyU, they've worked with more than 30 colleges and universities to enhance student parent support, impacting nearly 100,000 student parents across the country.

The report serves as a call to action for policymakers, educational institutions, and community organizations to address the housing crisis facing student parents. By implementing comprehensive support systems and family-friendly policies, these stakeholders can help ensure that student parents have the stability they need to complete their education and create better futures for their families.

As Tamika Booker, a parenting student at Virginia State University, puts it in the report: "Housing has been a critical part of my journey. If it weren't for school, I wouldn't have a place to live. It's hard to afford an apartment, and having that security of a roof over my head means everything. I can focus on my studies and my daughter without worrying about where we'll live."