MCT Foundation Names Three Graduate Scholars to Study Student Mental Health Across Diverse Institutions





The Dr. Melvin C. Terrell Educational Foundation has selected three master's students from diverse institutions across the United States for its 2024-2025 MCT Scholars program, with a focus on investigating student mental wellness in today's challenging environment.

The scholars - Araceli Negrete from California State University Fullerton, Xavier Cason from Indiana State University, and Corey Earl Ballance, Jr. from North Carolina Central University - will conduct research on mental health and wellbeing among college students while pursuing their master's degrees in higher education and student affairs.

"The MCT Scholars endeavor to enhance our comprehension of the pivotal determinants influencing the mental health and overall wellbeing of college students," said Dr. Melvin C. Terrell, foundation namesake and chair emeritus.

Program Coordinator Dr. Dawn Person highlighted the unique opportunity this cohort presents, noting that conducting research across an HSI (Hispanic Serving Institution), HBCU (Historically Black College/University), and PWI (Predominantly White Institution) "should yield interesting results." The scholars will present their preliminary findings in spring 2025.

The MCT Foundation, established to support underrepresented students in higher education, provides scholarships, grants, and professional development opportunities specifically targeting African American, Latinx, and other underrepresented groups. Beyond their research work, scholars will engage in professional development and mentoring throughout the academic year.

"Being selected as an MCT Scholar is an honor beyond words," said Xavier Cason, emphasizing the collaborative nature of the program and its mission to advance higher education.

Each scholar will work with a dedicated faculty mentor at their respective institutions as they pursue their studies and research objectives. Dr. Martino Harmon, MCT Foundation Chair. expressed enthusiasm for the program's continued commitment to promoting access and success for underrepresented students in higher education.