Report: Childcare Program Underserves Black Student Parents at Community Colleges

A new study from the Joint Center for Political and Economic Studies reveals that Black student parents at community colleges face significant barriers in accessing critical childcare support, potentially hindering their educational progress and economic mobility.

The research brief, "Black Student Parents' Access to Affordable Child Care Support at Community Colleges," examines the Child Care Access Means Parents in School (CCAMPIS) program, a federal initiative designed to help student parents with childcare expenses. The findings show that community colleges with substantial Black student populations are underrepresented among CCAMPIS recipients.

According to the analysis, while 13 percent of community colleges nationwide have at least 40 percent Black enrollment, only 5 to 7 percent of community colleges receiving CCAMPIS funding between 2017 and 2022 had similar Black student representation. This disparity points to potential inequities in how this vital support program is distributed.

"Receiving access to higher education can significantly increase income, skill development, employment opportunities, and much more, all critical factors that can help Black student parents achieve their goals and secure access to family-sustaining wages," said Justin Nalley, senior policy analyst at the Joint Center and co-author of the brief.

The study highlights that Black students are more likely to be parents than other racial groups at both community colleges and four-year institutions. The combined costs of pursuing postsecondary education and securing child care create substantial financial burdens for these student parents.

Dr. Gabrielle Smith Finnie, policy analyst at the Joint Center and co-author of the report, noted: "According to the U.S. Government Accountability Office, Black student parents account for 30 percent of undergraduate student parents, but only 15 percent of CCAMPIS participants were Black."

The CCAMPIS program allows colleges to use grant funding to subsidize child care costs for Pell Grant-eligible students, support campus-based or community-based child care programs, provide before or after-school services, or offer student support like financial and career counseling.

While Congressional appropriations for CCAMPIS have increased from $50 million in the 2018-19 academic year to $75 million in 2023-24, the Joint Center argues that further funding increases are necessary. The Senate Appropriations Committee has recommended $80 million for the 2025-26 academic year, though some proposals suggest as much as $250 million annually to meet student-parent needs adequately.

To address these disparities, the Joint Center offers several policy recommendations:

1. Increase CCAMPIS program appropriations to raise grantee funding, fully cover childcare expenses, and reach more student parents.

2. Improve federal data collection on students' parenting status through legislation like the Understanding Student Parent Outcomes Act of 2023.

3. Produce publicly available, racially disaggregated CCAMPIS performance reports to enhance transparency and accountability.

4. Conduct an equity analysis of CCAMPIS awardees to identify and address potential inequities in the grant process.

5. Remove limitations to federal childcare and basic needs supports, including allowing education and training to count for working hours in state-level Child Care and Development Fund (CCDF) programs.

The findings come at a critical time as Congress considers reauthorization of the Higher Education Act, which could present an opportunity to strengthen support for Black student parents.

"Strengthening CCAMPIS could help increase retention and completion rates for Black student parents and boost overall economic growth," Dr. Smith Finnie added.



