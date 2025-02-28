TheDream.US Celebrates a Decade of Transforming Immigrant Students' Lives





TheDream.US, the nation's largest college and career success program for undocumented immigrant students, has released its 10-year impact report, highlighting remarkable achievements despite significant challenges faced by Dreamers across the United States.

Since its founding in 2014, the organization has provided more than 11,000 college scholarships to undocumented students attending nearly 80 partner colleges in 20 states and Washington, D.C. The report, titled "From Dreams to Destinations: A Decade of Immigrant Achievements and the Future Ahead," details how these students have excelled academically and professionally despite facing substantial barriers.

"In our wildest dreams, we could not have imagined the outcome," write co-founders Don Graham, Henry Muñoz, and Carlos Gutierrez in the report. "TheDream.US has enrolled 11,000 students in close to 80 Partner Colleges. 76% of those who chose four-year colleges have graduated."

The organization's scholars have consistently outperformed national averages, with a 92% first-year persistence rate and a 76% graduation rate for National Scholarship recipients, compared to the 88% and 72% national averages, respectively. Even more impressive, Opportunity Scholarship recipients, who must relocate to attend one of five partner colleges in states that offer in-state tuition, achieve an 85% graduation rate.

Most of TheDream.US scholars arrived in the United States at a very young age – the median age of arrival is just 4 years old. They come from more than 120 countries, with 86% from Latin America, and pursue degrees primarily in high-demand fields: 28% in science, math and technology; 23% in business; 19% in social sciences; and 16% in health and medicine.

The report highlights a concerning shift in the immigration landscape over the past decade. When TheDream.US launched, most scholarship recipients had protection under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program. Today, 75% of scholars are fully undocumented without work authorization, as court decisions have ended new DACA enrollments.

Despite these challenges, the organization's 4,000+ alumni have found ways to thrive. Among those with work authorization, 93% are employed full-time or in graduate school six months after graduation. Many work for major companies including Apple, Microsoft, Bank of America, and JPMorgan Chase, with over half working in business, healthcare, and education.

Gaby Pacheco, the organization's President and CEO, embodies the impact of educational opportunity. Once an undocumented student herself who was incorrectly told she couldn't attend college, Pacheco now leads the organization after a journey that included walking 1,500 miles from Miami to Washington, D.C., spearheading the campaign that paved the way for DACA, and helping pass in-state tuition legislation in Florida.

"Like the more than 11,000 TheDream.US Scholars we have supported, I grew up in this nation, attended its schools, and received the gift of education thanks to believers in my potential," Pacheco writes. "Like me, I know our Scholars and our 4,000 Alumni have a lot to offer—if given continued opportunities to help our nation thrive."

Looking ahead, TheDream.US plans to continue supporting Dreamers' access to higher education while also providing immigration and legal resources, preparing scholars for careers as employees or entrepreneurs, and advocating for permanent protections and legal pathways.

The report concludes with a call for continued support, emphasizing that investment in Dreamers' education benefits not only the students but also strengthens America's communities, competitiveness, and economic vitality.