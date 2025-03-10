First Arrest Made in Southern University Hazing Death

Baton Rouge police have made their first arrest in the fatal hazing case that claimed the life of 20-year-old Southern University student Caleb Wilson, with authorities indicating more arrests are expected in the coming days.

Caleb McCray, 23, a Southern University graduate and current member of Omega Psi Phi fraternity, surrendered to authorities on March 6 and was charged with criminal hazing and manslaughter in connection with Wilson's death, which occurred after an alleged off-campus fraternity ritual. McCray has since been released on bond, according to local reports.

The arrest comes as Southern University, a historically Black institution, grapples with renewed concerns about hazing practices within Greek organizations despite strict anti-hazing policies and mandatory training programs.

"Caleb Wilson died as the direct result of a hazing incident where he was punched in the chest multiple times while pledging to Omega Psi Phi fraternity," Baton Rouge Police Department Chief Thomas Morse Jr. said during a March 7 news conference.

According to the arrest warrant affidavit, Wilson and eight other fraternity pledges were taken to a warehouse in Baton Rouge on February 26, where they changed into gray sweatsuits. The pledges were then lined up and each punched four times in the chest by at least three people wearing boxing gloves. Witnesses stated that McCray allegedly delivered four punches to Wilson's chest.

Following the punches, Wilson appeared to suffer a seizure and collapsed. Rather than calling emergency services, fraternity members later transported Wilson to Baton Rouge General Medical Center, where they allegedly provided false information, claiming Wilson had collapsed while playing basketball. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

In response to the tragedy, Southern University has launched an internal investigation and ordered the Omega Psi Phi chapter to cease all activities. Additionally, the university has implemented a ban on all Greek organizations from accepting new members for at least the remainder of the academic year.

"The university will continue to fully and actively cooperate with law enforcement as this case moves forward," said Dennis Shields, President of the Southern University System, during the joint briefing. He indicated that students found to be involved in Wilson's death could face expulsion.

Wilson, a junior mechanical engineering major from Kenner, Louisiana, was also a trumpet player in Southern University's renowned "Human Jukebox" Marching Band. The band's Facebook page commemorated him as "a talented trumpet player, a dedicated student, and a bright soul" whose "energy, spirit, and impact on those around him will never be forgotten."

This incident occurs against the backdrop of Louisiana's stringent anti-hazing laws. The state is one of 44 with specific legislation against hazing, and in 2018 passed the Max Grover Act—named after a Louisiana State University student who died of alcohol poisoning during fraternity hazing—which elevated hazing to a potential felony when resulting in serious injury or death, punishable by up to five years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

The case has ignited renewed discourse about the persistence of dangerous hazing practices despite institutional policies and state laws designed to prevent them. Higher education experts note that despite decades of awareness campaigns and preventative measures, hazing continues to claim lives on college campuses nationwide.

As the investigation continues, the Southern University community mourns the loss of a promising young student while confronting difficult questions about organizational culture and the effectiveness of current anti-hazing measures.

A funeral service for Wilson is scheduled for March 15.