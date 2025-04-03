International Student's Detention Raises Questions About Visa Policies

A University of Minnesota Carlson School of Business graduate student is challenging his detention by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) through a lawsuit that alleges violations of his rights and a lack of transparency in the government's actions.

Doğukan Günaydın, 28, a Turkish citizen who previously attended St. Olaf College in Northfield, Minnesota, was detained by plainclothes federal officers outside his St. Paul home while on his way to class last Thursday. According to his legal petition, Günaydın initially "feared he was being kidnapped as a man in a hooded sweatshirt grabbed him and handcuffed him."

The arrest has sparked concern among higher education advocates about the treatment of international students and the interpretation of visa regulations.

The Department of Homeland Security has stated that Günaydın was arrested due to a previous conviction for driving under the influence. However, Günaydın's legal team argues that a DUI conviction is not listed among the legal grounds for terminating a student visa, according to DHS's own regulations.

His petition states that his F-1 student visa wasn't terminated until approximately seven hours after his arrest, with the only reason provided being "otherwise failing to maintain status." The document cites laws indicating deportation is applicable when an individual fails to maintain immigration status or when their presence "would have potentially adverse foreign policy consequences."

Günaydın's attorney argues in the lawsuit that none of these legal grounds have been met in his case.

The petition highlights Günaydın's academic accomplishments despite his prior legal issue. After his DUI conviction in June 2023, for which he pleaded guilty and fulfilled all conditions of his release, Günaydın was accepted into the prestigious Carlson School of Business at the University of Minnesota, awarded a scholarship, and has maintained a high grade-point average while carrying a full course load.

"Importantly, Mr. Günaydın has committed no crime that is cause for termination of his Student Status or that renders him deportable," his attorney wrote in the petition.

The case has drawn attention from elected officials in Minnesota, including Governor Tim Walz and U.S. Senators Amy Klobuchar and Tina Smith, who have demanded explanations from Homeland Security officials.

"Snatching up students who come here legally to work hard and get an education does not make you tough on immigration," Governor Walz stated. "We need answers."

The lawsuit requests Günaydın's immediate release, a declaration that his arrest and continued detention are illegal, and restoration of his student status.

The petition further argues that his detention could have a chilling effect on other international students: "Even if he is ultimately freed, as long as Doğukan remains in ICE's physical custody, he will be prevented from speaking freely and openly and his unlawful detention will serve to chill others."

This case comes at a time when higher education institutions are increasingly concerned about maintaining enrollment of international students, who contribute significantly to the diversity and financial health of American universities.

Günaydın's case raises important questions about the application of immigration laws to international students and the potential impact of legal issues on their academic careers. It highlights the tension between immigration enforcement policies and the educational mission of universities committed to creating global learning environments.

As of the filing of the lawsuit, Günaydın remains in detention at the Sherburne County Jail in Elk River, awaiting a hearing that was initially scheduled for April 8, though his legal team claims he has not received any formal charging document or hearing notice.

University officials have not commented specifically on Günaydın's case but have reiterated their general support for international students studying at American institutions.