Michigan Governor Signs Directive to Boost Men's Access to Education and Training

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed an executive directive Wednesday aimed at increasing men's access to skills training and higher education, citing concerns about educational disparities affecting male students.

The directive, signed at Oakland Community College during a College Promise convening, instructs the Michigan Department of Lifelong Education, Advancement, and Potential (MiLEAP) and the Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity (LEO) to conduct targeted outreach to men statewide about available educational resources and support programs.

"Too many men don't have the resources they need to succeed," Whitmer said at the signing. "This executive order will ensure more Michiganders are aware of and can access key programs that will lower the cost of education."

State officials point to studies showing educational gaps affecting men begin as early as preschool and continue throughout their academic careers. The initiative will coordinate government resources for male students, including fathers, addressing basic needs, mental health support, and workforce development.

The directive builds upon Michigan's existing Community College Guarantee, one of 38 similar statewide programs nationwide providing low or no-cost access to community colleges and training programs.

Rosye Cloud, interim CEO of College Promise, praised the move, saying, "We cannot undervalue the critical role young men play in the economy. Michiganders are taking proactive steps to ensure that employers are connected with skilled talent."

College Promise, a national nonprofit organization working to expand affordable education access, announced earlier this week a new initiative to develop evidence-based recommendations for similar programs nationwide, using data from six states including Michigan.

The directive is part of a broader bipartisan effort to address workforce development needs and will activate partnerships between state government, educational institutions, and workforce organizations.