Muslim Civil Rights Group Demands Medical Care, Religious Accommodations for Detained Tufts Student

The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) issued demands Monday for proper medical treatment and religious accommodations for Rumeysa Ozturk, a Tufts University graduate student currently in Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) custody.

Ozturk, a Turkish national pursuing a PhD at Tufts' Children's Television Project, was detained by ICE agents in March. According to CAIR, she has suffered several asthma attacks while in detention conditions she described as "unsanitary, unsafe, and inhumane."

The organization also reported that Ozturk's hijab was forcibly removed by a nurse who allegedly told her to "take that thing off your head."

The Washington Post recently reported that the State Department had failed to find evidence linking Ozturk to antisemitism or terrorism in the days before her detention.

Video provided by neighbors reportedly shows Ozturk being taken by federal agents after leaving her home, handcuffed, and driven away.

"We demand that the Trump administration provide proper medical care for Rumeysa Ozturk, who was snatched from the street by unidentified, masked agents," said CAIR National Executive Director Nihad Awad in a statement.

Ozturk, who completed a master's degree at Columbia University as a Fulbright Scholar, was one of several authors of a 2024 opinion essay published in the Tufts student newspaper criticizing university leaders for their response to the Gaza conflict and urging divestment from companies with ties to Israel.

Tufts University President Dr. Sunil Kumar has expressed support for Ozturk, according to CAIR.

The case comes amid other recent incidents involving student activists. Last month, CAIR's New York chapter filed a federal lawsuit on behalf of Columbia University students regarding Congressional requests to disclose student records. Additionally, more than 120 organizations in California signed a joint letter urging state legislators to take action regarding the arrests of Columbia activists Mahmoud Khalil and Yunseo Chung.