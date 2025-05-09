Study: 90% of Recent College Graduates Report Positive Experience Despite Pandemic Challenges

A new national study reveals that despite graduating during a pandemic, the vast majority of recent college graduates are employed and maintain a positive outlook on their futures.

According to "How America Succeeds After College 2025," a study conducted by Sallie Mae and Ipsos, 90% of recent graduates report having a positive college experience, with 84% maintaining an optimistic view of their lives overall.

The research, which surveyed 1,045 adults who earned undergraduate degrees between 2019 and 2024, found that 82% of recent graduates have secured employment, with nearly three-quarters working in fields related to their degrees.

"Despite attending college and graduating during a pandemic, recent graduates were able to land jobs and are generally optimistic about their future," said Annaleise Lohr, director at Ipsos.

Financial health emerged as the top indicator of success among respondents, cited by 46% of graduates, followed by mental health (36%) and career prospects (30%). While 70% rate their mental health positively, 40% identified it as an area they want to improve.

The study highlights the importance of preparation, revealing that 75% of graduates who developed a comprehensive financial plan before enrolling reported feeling successful after college, compared to just 54% who did not plan ahead.

Despite the apparent benefits, only 37% of recent graduates utilized their school's career resources. However, those who did saw significant advantages—82% secured first jobs in their field of study.

Work experience during college also proved valuable, with 83% of graduates having worked while pursuing their degrees. Those who completed internships were more likely to find employment in their field and report feeling "very successful" after graduation.

Among graduates who borrowed money to finance their education, three-quarters expressed confidence in their ability to repay student loans. Nearly half of all recent graduates reported following a budget, with 94% pursuing financial goals such as retirement savings (47%), saving for major purchases (44%), or building emergency funds (37%).

Rick Castellano, vice president at Sallie Mae, said the report "confirms higher education continues to deliver for recent graduates," while emphasizing the need for better support systems for post-college transitions.