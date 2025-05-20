Michigan Task Force Unveils 12 Recommendations to Address College Student Basic Needs



A new report from Michigan's Department of Lifelong Education, Advancement, and Potential (MiLEAP) outlines 12 high-impact policy recommendations aimed at eliminating basic needs insecurity as a barrier to college completion for Michigan students.

The report reveals alarming statistics about Michigan's college population: 20% of undergraduates experienced food insecurity in the past month, 7% were homeless in the previous 30 days, and as many as 44% face housing insecurity. Over half of Michigan students screen positive for anxiety or depression, with most lacking access to treatment.

"Choosing to pursue postsecondary education is not just about earning a degree or certificate—it is a path to unlocking potential and opportunity," said Dr. Beverly Walker-Griffea, MiLEAP Director, in the report's introduction. "Even with increased financial aid, barriers like food insecurity, housing instability, and limited access to mental health services make the postsecondary journey far more challenging than it should be."

The Student Basic Needs Task Force, convened in March 2024, brought together representatives from Michigan colleges and universities, state departments, and community organizations to address what they describe as "one of the most critical barriers to postsecondary success."

The recommendations focus on four strategic areas: enhancing access to existing resources, bolstering current resources, establishing new resources, and strengthening impact through improved data.

Priority recommendations include creating basic needs hubs with dedicated navigators on all public campuses, connecting students to public benefits using existing student data, expanding financial aid programs to cover basic needs beyond tuition, and funding additional student mental health services.

The task force found that many eligible students aren't accessing available support. According to national data cited in the report, only one-third of students eligible for SNAP (food assistance) actually receive benefits, and just 12% of students experiencing housing insecurity access housing assistance programs.

"When it comes to having to choose between paying for bills, school, or food, students won't choose food first," one Michigan student told researchers. "They'll choose to skip meals or not get the nutritious meals that they're looking for. That in turn affects their energy levels. It affects their motivation. You see lower success in classes. And then, you even get the students that will drop out."

The report acknowledges Michigan's progress in lowering college costs through programs like Michigan Reconnect and the Michigan Achievement Scholarship but argues more must be done to address non-tuition barriers.

Recommendations also include strengthening student access to SNAP benefits, streamlining Medicaid enrollment, establishing emergency housing resources, enhancing broadband access, and improving data collection on parenting students.

The stakes are high for Michigan's economic future. According to the report, 69% of all jobs in the state will require postsecondary education by 2031, making student success critical to meeting the state's "Sixty by 30" goal of having 60% of working-age adults hold a postsecondary credential by 2030.

"We urge state leaders, postsecondary institutions, and community organizations to act on these recommendations," the report concludes. "This collective effort will secure a brighter future for Michigan's students and ensure a more inclusive and competitive economy."

The research was conducted in partnership with the Michigan Community College Association and The Hope Center for Student Basic Needs, which surveyed 36 Michigan institutions about their current basic needs programs and gathered input from students through five engagement sessions.