New Jersey's Free Teletherapy Program Delivers 78,000 Mental Health Sessions to College Students

New Jersey's groundbreaking state-funded teletherapy program has delivered more than 78,000 counseling sessions to college students since its 2023 launch, according to new data released by the New Jersey Office of the Secretary of Higher Education.

The partnership with mental health provider Uwill has served 18,223 students across 45 public and independent institutions statewide, representing the nation's first comprehensive state-level investment in free teletherapy services for all college students.

"New Jersey is rethinking student mental health — not as an add-on, but as a cornerstone of student success and our statewide college completion strategy," said Dr. Brian K. Bridges, New Jersey's secretary of higher education. "Meeting students' mental health needs is essential to keeping them on track as they navigate family, personal, work, and financial responsibilities alongside academic commitments."

The program addresses a critical gap in campus mental health services as colleges nationwide struggle with unprecedented demand for counseling resources. Mental health and emotional stress rank among the top reasons students consider leaving college, making accessible care crucial for retention and completion efforts.

The utilization data reveals how flexible scheduling dramatically expands access to care. Nearly one-third of all sessions occurred outside traditional business hours, with 19.2% taking place on weeknights and 9.6% on weekends. More than 12,000 therapy sessions in 2024 alone occurred during summer break or winter intersession, with over 1,000 sessions taking place outside New Jersey as students maintained continuity of care.

Experts add that students are seeking support across diverse areas including self-esteem, loneliness, trauma, academic concerns, and body image — reflecting the complex challenges facing today's college population as they balance work, family responsibilities, and academic demands.

The program's emphasis on culturally responsive care has proven significant, with a majority of students selecting counselors who identify as Black, Indigenous, or People of Color. A substantial portion of students also sought services in languages other than English, highlighting the importance of linguistic accessibility in mental health care.

The platform has also served as a critical safety net, facilitating over 1,075 crisis connections with three active rescues resulting in hospitalizations for intensive care.

With typical therapy copays estimated at $30 per session, New Jersey students have collectively saved $2.2 million in out-of-pocket costs through the free program — a significant financial relief for a population already facing mounting educational expenses.

"More students than ever before are balancing work, family, and academic responsibilities — including raising children and working full- or part-time jobs," said Governor Phil Murphy. "This data demonstrates the powerful impact of our state's investment in mental health and underscores our belief that higher education and upward mobility go hand in hand."

The New Jersey initiative represents a new model for how states can systematically address the mental health crisis on college campuses. Unlike institution-by-institution approaches, the statewide program ensures consistent access regardless of where students attend college within the state.

"New Jersey's commitment to mental health access is setting a new standard for how states can support their college students," said Michael London, founder and CEO of Uwill. "This data makes clear that students need mental health support that is accessible, inclusive, and responsive to the realities of their lives, whether they're on campus or not."

Students at all participating institutions remain eligible for the state-funded services through April 2026, with the platform connecting them to licensed counselors within 24 hours through a network of practitioners licensed across all 50 states and internationally.

The program complements existing campus wellness and counseling centers, building additional capacity to meet growing demand for mental health services among college students navigating increasingly complex academic and personal challenges.