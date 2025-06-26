New Excelencia in Education Brief Details College Affordability Experiences of Texas Students

In a news release, Excelencia in Education announced the release of a brief titled, “College Affordability: Insights and Solutions from Texas Students and Postsecondary Leaders,” which presents detailed information on the college affordability experiences of Latino students — the largest student group in Texas — as well as other post-traditional students. The brief also outlines recommendations from students, administrators, and leaders aligned with four areas shaping college affordability including paying for college, navigating support systems, addressing basic needs, and applying for financial aid.

“Trendsetting institutions that commit to affordability and a strong return on investment for graduates, like those that have earned the Seal of Excelencia, exemplify how intentional leadership and support can deliver quality, affordable education for Latino, and all, students,” said Deborah Santiago, co-founder and CEO of Excelencia, in a statement. “In turn, understanding how college students and leaders propose addressing affordability can inform and compel action to meet basic needs, contain costs, and support student success,” Santiago added.

The brief highlighted perspectives from stakeholders in three areas: 1) how Latino students in Texas make cost-conscious decisions to pay for college, 2) how trendsetting Texas institutions are making college more affordable, and 3) how state and federal policy can further improve college affordability. The brief draws from interviews and identifies affordability challenges and solutions from Texas college students, administrators, and leaders that inform national efforts to intentionally serve Latino, and all, students by ensuring financial access to a quality education.

According to the release, Excelencia engaged students, administrators, and leaders from nine institutions in Texas that have earned the Seal of Excelencia — a national certification for institutions that strive to go beyond enrollment to intentionally serve Latino students. The nine institutions are Angelo State University, St. Edward’s University, Texas State University, Texas Woman’s University, The University of Texas at Arlington, The University of Texas at Austin, The University of Texas at El Paso, The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley, The University of Texas at San Antonio.

Launched in 2004, Excelencia in Education leads a national network of educators and policymakers that aims to accelerates Latino student success in higher education. For more information, visit: EdExcelencia.org