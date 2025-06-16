Poll: Strong Majority of Americans View International Students as Beneficial to U.S.

Nearly three-quarters of American voters believe international students studying at U.S. colleges and universities benefit the country, according to a new Quinnipiac University poll released last week that that highlights enduring public support for educational exchange amid heightened immigration enforcement.

The survey found 74 percent of respondents view foreign students as "a good thing" for America, while only 17 percent consider their presence detrimental. The findings emerge as the Trump administration has intensified scrutiny of international students, particularly those from China, and as universities grapple with visa restrictions affecting their diverse campus communities.

The poll reveals remarkable cross-party consensus on international students' contributions. Democratic voters showed overwhelming support at 96 percent, while three-quarters of independent voters (75 percent) and nearly half of Republicans (49 percent) shared positive views. Even among Republicans, who showed the lowest support levels, those viewing international students favorably outnumbered critics by a significant margin—49 percent versus 37 percent.

"These numbers demonstrate that Americans across the political spectrum recognize the value that international students bring to our higher education system and communities," said Tim Malloy, a Quinnipiac University polling analyst.

The positive public sentiment contrasts sharply with recent federal actions targeting international students. In late May, Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced the State Department would "aggressively revoke visas" from Chinese students, particularly those with alleged connections to the Chinese Communist Party or studying in fields deemed critical to national security.

Immigration enforcement has also reached university campuses directly. Graduate students at Columbia University and Tufts University have faced detention following their participation in Palestine solidarity protests. Meanwhile, the administration continues pressuring Harvard University to accept restrictions on student visas, creating uncertainty for the institution's international recruitment and retention efforts.

These developments have raised concerns among higher education leaders about America's competitiveness in attracting global talent and maintaining its position as a premier destination for international study.

The Quinnipiac poll also captured shifting American perspectives on the Israel-Gaza conflict, which has influenced campus dynamics nationwide. Thirty-seven percent of voters expressed sympathy primarily for Israel, while 32 percent sided with Palestinians, and 31 percent remained neutral.

Researchers noted that support for Israel has reached an "all-time low" in their polling since December 2001, while sympathy for Palestinians has climbed to unprecedented levels. This shift reflects the complex backdrop against which many campus protests — and subsequent immigration enforcement actions — have occurred.

"With no end to the Israel-Gaza conflict in sight, Israel's standing with voters slips significantly. At the same time, here in the U.S., there is broad empathy for victims of antisemitism," Malloy observed.

The poll results suggest that while federal immigration policies have created new challenges for international students and their host institutions, public opinion remains largely supportive of educational exchange. This disconnect between policy implementation and popular sentiment may influence future debates about America's approach to international education.

For colleges and universities, the data provides evidence that their international student recruitment efforts align with broader American values, even as they navigate an increasingly complex regulatory environment.

The Quinnipiac University poll surveyed 1,265 registered voters between June 6-10, 2025, with a margin of error of plus or minus 2.8 percentage points.