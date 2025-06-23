Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading. Already have an account? Enter your email to access the article.

Thurgood Marshall College Fund and Savings Collaborative launch Financial Resilience Program at HBCUs

David Pluviose
Jun 23, 2025

Dr. N. Joyce PayneDr. N. Joyce PayneIn a news release, the Thurgood Marshall College Fund (TMCF) and the Savings Collaborative have announced a partnership to launch a National Financial Resilience Program at historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs) in commemoration of Juneteenth. In 2024, TMCF’s Dr. N. Joyce Payne Research Center and the Savings Collaborative launched a financial well-being course at TMCF’s DevCon, engaging over 500 students from 40 HBCUs. Focus groups with students led to the formation of priorities of the National Financial Resilience Program.

“This Juneteenth, we celebrate not just freedom from the past, but our commitment to building economic freedom for the future,” Dr. N. Joyce Payne, founder of TMCF, said. “Our research has shown that HBCU students are already demonstrating remarkable financial resilience, but they need targeted support and resources to fully realize their potential for building generational wealth. This partnership represents a transformative opportunity to address the systemic barriers that have historically limited economic advancement in our communities.”

According to the news release, The National Financial Resilience Program initiative addresses findings from TMCF’s and the Savings Collaborative’s preliminary research, which revealed that over two-thirds of HBCU students face significant financial challenges, with education, housing and transportation costs serving as primary stressors.

“Financial resilience isn’t just about managing money, it’s about creating pathways to opportunity and breaking cycles of economic inequality. HBCU students represent some of our nation’s most talented and determined future leaders, and this partnership ensures they have the tools and support needed to achieve their financial goals and create lasting wealth for their families and communities,” said Barbara Freeman, founder and CEO of the Savings Collaborative.

