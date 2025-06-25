Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading. Already have an account? Enter your email to access the article.

Report: More Than 86% of College Freshmen Return for Their Second Semester

David Pluviose
Jun 25, 2025

Dr. Doug ShapiroDr. Doug ShapiroThe National Student Clearinghouse Research Center (NSCRC) has released its 2025 Persistence and Retention report which finds that over 86 percent of the college freshman class of 2023 returned for their second semester. This represents the second-highest persistence rate in the past nine years, NSCRC said in a news release.

The 2025 Persistence and Retention report is the latest in a series that tracks the percentage of students that stay in college after their freshman year, and now, for the first time, includes data on the percentage of students that remain in college after their first semester. 

The report also finds that 83.7 percent of students returned to their same institution for their second semester. The results indicate that 13.6 percent of 2023 freshmen were no longer enrolled by the spring term and 2.6 percent of students had transferred institutions by the spring.

We’ve been focused on second fall persistence for years, but that’s too long to wait for many institutions, who seek earlier indicators of student success,” said Dr. Doug Shapiro, executive director of the National Student Clearinghouse Research Center, in a statement.

Today’s report helps schools focus on supporting students who are at risk sooner. This is especially important for part-time students, older students and those who start at community colleges, where first spring persistence rates are lower,” Shapiro added.

The Persistence and Retention report series examines early college enrollment outcomes for beginning postsecondary students, tracking both first spring and second year persistence and retention rates. Students are considered persisted if they remain enrolled at any institution and retained if they remain at their starting institution — either in the spring term following initial enrollment (first spring) or in the fall of their second academic year (second fall).

Please click here for more information about the National Student Clearinghouse Research Center.

Suggested for You
Graduation Cap Crop
Students
Study: Financial Barriers Block Path to Higher Education for Majority of Students
Protest 2 Crop
Students
Caroline Dias Goncalves Released from ICE Detention
Dr. N. Joyce Payne
Students
Thurgood Marshall College Fund and Savings Collaborative launch Financial Resilience Program at HBCUs
Mahmoud Khalil Nyc Detention Protest 085
Students
Judge Orders Release of Former Columbia University Student Mahmoud Khalil
Related Stories
Graduation Cap Crop
Students
Study: Financial Barriers Block Path to Higher Education for Majority of Students
Protest 2 Crop
Students
Caroline Dias Goncalves Released from ICE Detention
Dr. N. Joyce Payne
Students
Thurgood Marshall College Fund and Savings Collaborative launch Financial Resilience Program at HBCUs
Mahmoud Khalil Nyc Detention Protest 085
Students
Judge Orders Release of Former Columbia University Student Mahmoud Khalil
Find A JobPost A Job
Featured Jobs
Instructional Faculty, English
Clark State College
Postdoctoral Fellow in Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning
Southern Methodist University - O'Donnell Institute
Austin Community College
Assistant Professor
University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign
Dean of UCLA Anderson School of Management
The University of California, Los Angeles
Visiting Faculty - Accounting
University of Massachusetts, Lowell
Premium Employers
The trusted source for all job seekers
We have an extensive variety of listings for both academic and non-academic positions at postsecondary institutions.
Read More
The trusted source for all job seekers