Dr. Karen Schuster Webb

Oct 9, 2022

Webb
Title: Dr. Karen Schuster Webb, President, Antioch University Midwest

Prior to Antioch, Webb worked for Alliant International University, a private nonprofit that focuses on graduate education, and was a professor and founding university dean of the Shirley M. Hufstedler School of Education. Webb most recently served as associate provost for community engagement. She has held teaching and leadership positions at Southern University and A&M College, Howard University and Indiana University Bloomington. She earned a Ph.D. in applied linguistics and English education from Indiana.

