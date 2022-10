Title: Professor of English, Fayetteville State University



Weatherford is a New York Times best-selling author with 44 books to her name, including Moses: When Harriet Tubman Led Her People to Freedom, for which she won a Caldecott Honor Medal. Her research interests include jazz, racist stereotypes and the African-American freedom struggle. Weatherford earned an M.F.A. from the University of South Carolina and an M.A. in publication design from the University of Baltimore.