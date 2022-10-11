Sherika A. Montgomery



Title: Assistant Commissioner for Compliance and Senior Woman Administrator, Big South Conference



Montgomery oversees all compliance activities related to the NCAA and Big South Conference and serves as the coordinator for the Big South’s Council of Senior Woman Administrators and Student-Athlete Advisory Committee. In addition to providing everyday governance and legislative services to conference members, she studies and interprets NCAA and Big South rules and regulations. Montgomery is a former student-athlete at Big South member Gardner-Webb University and a four-year letter winner in basketball.





