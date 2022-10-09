Rebecca Tsosie

Oct 9, 2022

Tsosie2
Title: Vice Provost for Inclusion and Community Engagement & Regents’ Professor of Law, Arizona State University

A member of ASU’s faculty since 1994, Tsosie served as executive director of the Indian Legal Program from 1996 to 2011. Next came a joint appointment on the faculty of philosophy in the School of Historical, Philosophical and Religious Studies in the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, where she is also a faculty affiliate of the American Indian Studies Program and the Mary Lou Fulton Teacher’s College. Tsosie received the Individual Leadership Award from the National Association of Diversity Officers in Higher Education in 2014.

