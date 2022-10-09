Marva Smalls

Oct 9, 2022

Smalls Marva Mr
Title: Executive Vice President of Public Affairs, Chief of Staff for Nickelodeon and Executive Vice President of Global Inclusion Strategy, Viacom

Smalls has more than three decades of experience in the public and private sectors. Before she joined Viacom, Smalls worked in public sector positions on both the state and national levels, spending a decade as chief of staff for a member of Congress. She earned a master’s degree in public administration from the University of South Carolina, and Smalls has established an endowment for the University of South Carolina’s Ronald McNair Center which offers scholarships and support to engineering students from the under-represented populations.

