Dr. Kerry Ann Rockquemore

Oct 9, 2022

Rockquemore
Title: President and CEO, National Center for Faculty Development & Diversity

A frequent writer on faculty development and leadership, Rockquemore’s career interests began with interracial children and families. Her research has been highlighted in various media. Once Rockquemore became a tenured professor at the University of Illinois at Chicago, she began to focus on improving conditions for pre-tenure faculty. She now conducts workshops for new faculty members at schools across the United States.

