Dr. Imani Perry

Oct 9, 2022

Perry
Title: Hughes-Rogers Professor of African American Studies, Princeton University

A public intellectual and published author who is active across various media, Perry edited the Barnes & Noble classic edition of the Narrative of Sojourner Truth. She’s written numerous articles in the fields of law, African-American studies and cultural studies, and has published on topics ranging from racial inequality to hip-hop. Perry earned a Ph.D. from Harvard University and a juris doctor from Harvard Law School.

