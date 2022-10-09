Dr. Imani Perry



Title: Hughes-Rogers Professor of African American Studies, Princeton University



A public intellectual and published author who is active across various media, Perry edited the Barnes & Noble classic edition of the Narrative of Sojourner Truth. She’s written numerous articles in the fields of law, African-American studies and cultural studies, and has published on topics ranging from racial inequality to hip-hop. Perry earned a Ph.D. from Harvard University and a juris doctor from Harvard Law School.

