Dr. Natalia Molina

Oct 9, 2022

Molina Pic 1seh1mp
Title: Professor, Department of History and Urban Studies Program, San Diego

Molina is a professor in UC San Diego’s Department of History and Urban Studies Program. Her scholarship addresses U.S. history, public health, immigration history, racial and ethnic studies and urban studies. The Ford Foundation recently granted her a nationally competitive award. Her newest book, How Race Is Made in America: Immigration, Citizenship, and the Historical Power of Racial Scripts, examines Mexican immigration from 1924 to 1965, when many quotas were abolished.


