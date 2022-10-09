Dr. Elmira Magnum

Oct 9, 2022

Mangum 2014
Title: President, Florida A&M University

Magnum is Florida A&M University’s 11th and first woman president in its 127-year history. Before her appointment at FAMU, she was vice president for planning and budget at Cornell University, where she managed the university’s resources and annual budgeting process. Over more than 30 years, she held administrative posts at the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill; the University of Buffalo; and the University of Wisconsin–Madison. Magnum was a university chair of the American Association of University Women.

