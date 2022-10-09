Dr. Amanda Kraus

Oct 9, 2022

Kraus2015
Title: Deputy Director for Disability Resources, The University of Arizona

Kraus is also an assistant professor of practice in the College of Education at the University of Arizona, where she coordinates the master’s program in higher education. Previously, she directed a federal grant that researched how disabled veterans experience higher education. A member of the Association on Higher Education and Disability who has chaired its Standing Committee on Diversity, she plays wheelchair tennis in her off time and works to increase the national visibility of wheelchair tennis.

Read Next
Webb
2016
Dr. Karen Schuster Webb
October 9, 2022
Related Stories
Webb
2016
Dr. Karen Schuster Webb
Weatherford
2016
Carole Boston Weatherford
Murano Oct 2013
2016
Dr. Elsa A. Murano
Rockquemore
2016
Dr. Kerry Ann Rockquemore
Find A JobPost A Job
Featured Jobs
Director of the Center of Life Sciences Education
The Ohio State University
Dean, College of the Arts
Columbus State University
Assistant Professor of Film & Media Arts
Cleveland State University
Adult Health Faculty, School of Nursing (IHP)
MGH Institute of Health Professions
Associate Vice President and Dean of Students
Salve Regina University
Provost and Executive Vice President for Academic Affairs
SUNY Empire State College
Premium Employers
Podcasts
Latest Episode
Preparing Diverse Teachers for a Diverse Classroom with Dr. Katherine Norris
More episodes »
Apple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsRadioPublicSpotifyStitcher
Diversity in the Military
The latest news and information.
Read More