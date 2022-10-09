Dr. Amanda Kraus



Title: Deputy Director for Disability Resources, The University of Arizona



Kraus is also an assistant professor of practice in the College of Education at the University of Arizona, where she coordinates the master’s program in higher education. Previously, she directed a federal grant that researched how disabled veterans experience higher education. A member of the Association on Higher Education and Disability who has chaired its Standing Committee on Diversity, she plays wheelchair tennis in her off time and works to increase the national visibility of wheelchair tennis.

