Dr. Neeli Bendapudi

Aug 9, 2022

Dr Neeli BendapudiTitle:  President, University of Louisville

When Dr. Neeli Bendapudi took the helm as president of the University of Louisville in 2018, challenges such as COVID-19 and George Floyd weren’t even envisioned. According to her university profile, Bendapudi’s stated goal upon arrival was to “celebrate diversity, foster equity and strive for inclusion.” That commitment was tested this year when former star basketball player Butch Beard released a strongly-worded letter to Bendapudi stating that the university has failed to demonstrate a commitment to a diverse athletic department and coaching staff and to recognize the contributions of former Black players. He asked that his name no longer be associated with the institution. Bendapudi quickly responded that Beard’s concerns were “very legitimate” and within a week announced that another U of L basketball great, Darrell Griffith (“Dr. Dunkenstein”), would return to the school as a university ambassador, working on an anti-racism agenda. Bendapudi has a Ph.D. in marketing from the University of Kansas and master’s and bachelor’s degrees from Andhra University in India. She previously served as dean of the University of Kansas Business School, where she increased undergraduate enrollment by 62%.


Read Next
Dr Jeanne Craig Sinkford 3
2021
Dr. Jeanne Craig Sinkford
August 9, 2022
Related Stories
Dr Jeanne Craig Sinkford 3
2021
Dr. Jeanne Craig Sinkford
Raquel Tamez 3
2021
Raquel Tamez
Nancy J Tubbs
2021
Nancy J. Tubbs
Tara Van Derveer
2021
Tara VanDerveer
Find A JobPost A Job
Featured Jobs
Creative Learning Technologies Specialist
Arizona State University
Assistant Professor of Film & Media Arts
Cleveland State University
Dean, College of the Arts
Columbus State University
Residence Life Coordinator
University of South Carolina
Counseling Center Psychologist or Social Worker
University of Michigan
Director of the Center of Life Sciences Education
The Ohio State University
Premium Employers
Podcasts
Latest Episode
The Plum Tree Blossoms Even in Winter with Dr. M. Roy Wilson
More episodes »
Apple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsRadioPublicSpotifyStitcher
The trusted source for all job seekers
We have an extensive variety of listings for both academic and non-academic positions at postsecondary institutions.
Find Jobs