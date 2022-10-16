Title: Vice Provost of Diversity, Equity and Community Engagement, The George Washington University

Caroline Laguerre-Brown directs The George Washington University (GW)’s efforts to advance diversity and inclusion throughout the university and oversees the Honey W. Nashman Center for Civic Engagement and Public Service, the Office of Disability Support Services, the Multicultural Student Services Center and the Title IX Office. Prior to joining GW in August 2016, Caroline previously served as the vice provost and chief diversity officer at Johns Hopkins University, where she developed its first university-wide sexual harassment prevention training initiative and spearheaded other diversity initiatives. Laguerre-Brown has also held positions as labor and employment defense counsel for the New York City Transit Authority, assistant director of the Equal Employment Opportunity Office for the Fire Department of New York and staff counsel to the Equal Employment Advisory Council in Washington, D.C. She is a graduate of the State University of New York at Binghamton and the University of Virginia School of Law.



