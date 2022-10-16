Tracey L. Meares

Oct 16, 2022

Tracey L MearesTitle: Walton Hale Hamilton Professor of Law, Yale Law School

Since 2007, Tracey L. Meares has held the position of Walton Hale Hamilton Professor at Yale Law School, and, in 2015, she became founding director of the Justice Collaboratory at Yale Law School. Before Yale, Meares was a professor at the University of Chicago Law School from 1995 to 2007, serving as Max Pam Professor and director of the Center for Studies in Criminal Justice. She has also held visiting law professorships as Fordham University, the University of Michigan and Columbia University. In 2014, she was appointed by President Barack Obama to the President’s Task Force on 21st Century Policing. She has served on boards of several criminal justice organizations including The Center for Policing Equity. She has co-authored several books, most recently Comprehensive Criminal Procedure Supplement in 2019, and articles on community-police relations in journals including Urban Affairs Review and Columbia Law Review. Meares teaches courses on criminal procedure, criminal law and policy and she has worked extensively with the federal government, having served on the National Academy of Sciences Committee on Law and Justice. She has a bachelor’s degree in general engineering from the University of Illinois and a J.D. from the University of Chicago Law School.


