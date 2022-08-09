Nancy J. Tubbs

Aug 9, 2022

Nancy J TubbsTitle: Director, LGBT Resource Center, University of California, Riverside

Nancy J. Tubbs has directed the LGBT Resource Center at the University of California, Riverside (UCR) since 2000. The LGBT Resource Center provides support, education and advocacy regarding sexual orientation and gender identity for the UCR campus community. It offers numerous educational and online training programs, including “Gender Recognition: A Focus on Transgender, Nonbinary, and Intersex Awareness.” Tubbs grew up in Texas and attended Texas A&M University where she earned a bachelor’s degree in English and a master’s degree in educational administration. She has co-authored published articles on allies development and transgender inclusion, including “Safe zones: Creating LGBT safe space ally programs,” in the Journal of LGBT Youth and “Transgender Issues on College Campuses” in the Wiley Online Library.


