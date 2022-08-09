Dr. Geraldine Young

Aug 9, 2022

Dr Geraldine YoungTitle: Chief Diversity and Inclusion Officer, Frontier Nursing University

Dr. Geraldine Young, whose service in the nursing profession spans more than 20 years, joined Frontier Nursing University (FNU) in the fall of 2019 as chief diversity and inclusion officer, a position established in 2017. The FNU chief diversity and inclusion officer serves as a member of the president’s cabinet. Young is a National Organization of Nurse Practitioner Faculties (NONPF) leadership fellow and a fellow of the American Association of Nurse Practitioners. She is also a member of the NONPF Board of Directors and a member of the American Association of Colleges of Nursing Essentials Task Force. Young holds a doctor of nursing practice degree from the University of Alabama at Birmingham, an M.S.N. from Alcorn State University and a B.S.N. from the University of Mississippi Medical Center. She is also a board-certified family nurse practitioner and a certified diabetes care and education specialist. As a member of the Essentials Task Force and NONPF Board of Directors, Young is working to put cultural diversity and inclusion at the forefront of nursing education.


