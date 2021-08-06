Howard University to Build New Research Center Specializing in Chronic Illness

user-gravatar
Liann Herder
Aug 6, 2021
Digitally Created Photo of the Planned National Research Center for Health Disparities
Digitally Created Photo of the Planned National Research Center for Health Disparities
Digitally Created Photo of the Planned National Research Center for Health DisparitiesDigitally Created Photo of the Planned National Research Center for Health Disparities

Howard University has selected three real-estate companies as their project development team to construct a new research laboratory and office building. The National Research Center for Health Disparities will specialize in finding solutions to chronic illness, particularly illnesses that primarily impact communities of color.

The building will go up at the corner of Georgia Avenue and Bryant Street, adjacent to Howard’s campus in Washington, D.C. and will have 260,000 square feet of usable space. It will house, not only laboratories and offices, but also roughly 430 rental apartments for researchers, faculty, and graduate students. The bottom floor will add about 40,000 square feet of retail space and two outdoor plazas to encourage pedestrian traffic.

“This national research center will [expand] our reach and [create] a community where the world’s best minds, thought leaders and scientists can collaborate in one place to solve historic and contemporary health challenges and make our world a healthier and safer place,” said Howard University President Dr. Wayne A. I. Frederick.

Construction is slated to begin in 2023.

Related Stories
nelms_headshot
Leadership & Policy
An Open Letter to Trustees of Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs)
082515_computerscience
African-American
Study Examines Digital Divide Impact on Black Families Amid COVID-19 Pandemic
Kimberly Ballard-Washington
Student Issues
Two More Georgia HBCUs Clear Pandemic Related Student Debt
Dr. Kenneth Ray
African-American
Panel Focuses on Providing Support to Black Male Students During the Pandemic
Featured Jobs
Equity in Student Success Coach
Kirkwood Community College
Assist Provost Admissions & Enrollment Operations
University of Texas at Dallas
Nurse Practitioner / Physician Assistant / MD / DO
Virginia Tech Schiffert Health Center
Professor of Health Administration
Rutgers University Bloustein School
Events and Communications Specialist
Boston College
Find A JobPost A Job
Diverse Poll
Premium Employers
Su Logo Color
Salisbury University
A T Still Univ Logo
A.T. Still University
Ts Ujpg
Texas Southern University
Tcu Logo Purple 5 X7 01
TCU
The trusted source for all job seekers
We have an extensive variety of listings for both academic and non-academic positions at postsecondary institutions.
Find Jobs
Diversity in the Military
The latest news and information.
Read More