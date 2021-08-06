Howard University to Build New Research Center Specializing in Chronic Illness

Howard University has selected three real-estate companies as their project development team to construct a new research laboratory and office building. The National Research Center for Health Disparities will specialize in finding solutions to chronic illness, particularly illnesses that primarily impact communities of color.

The building will go up at the corner of Georgia Avenue and Bryant Street, adjacent to Howard’s campus in Washington, D.C. and will have 260,000 square feet of usable space. It will house, not only laboratories and offices, but also roughly 430 rental apartments for researchers, faculty, and graduate students. The bottom floor will add about 40,000 square feet of retail space and two outdoor plazas to encourage pedestrian traffic.

“This national research center will [expand] our reach and [create] a community where the world’s best minds, thought leaders and scientists can collaborate in one place to solve historic and contemporary health challenges and make our world a healthier and safer place,” said Howard University President Dr. Wayne A. I. Frederick.

Construction is slated to begin in 2023.