ASALH Kicks Off Virtual Conference With Focus on the Black Family

Jessica Ruf
Sep 15, 2021

The Association for the Study of African American Life and History (ASALH) will host its 106th Annual Meeting and Virtual Conference from September 14- September 30th.  

Dr. Henry Louis Gates Jr.Dr. Henry Louis Gates Jr.As part of the conference, Dr. Henry Louis Gates, Jr of Harvard University, will receive ASALH's Inaugural Luminary Award and a "Retrospective Plenary" will focus on his work. 

Other speakers will include musician John Legend, Dr. Evelyn Brooks Higginbotham of Harvard and the president of ASALH, and award-winning actress S. Epatha Merkerson. 

Thus year's theme is "The Black Family: Representation, Identity, and Diversity." 

  “No single word is more illustrative of our humanity—of who we are—than the word ‘family.’ It stands at the heart of human relationships, representing the essence of ties that bind people together by blood, by race, by social affinity, by national heritage, and by religious conviction," said Higginbotham. "We constitute, for example, parents and children, brothers and sisters, and descendants of ancestors. We claim fictive kin in aunts, uncles, and cousins not actually related to us by blood. We cherish the sisterhood and brotherhood of our sororities and fraternal organizations. People identify their national heritage with familial imagery, such as homeland, Motherland, or Fatherland. And we form the ‘household of faith’ as ‘brothers and sisters’ who look to the Fatherhood and Mother-heart of God. The history of the Black family is an integral part of our nation’s heritage. Black family traditions of foodways and the arts, of sports and music, to name just a few, have been a significant progenitor of American culture and identity."    

Related Stories
nelms_headshot
Leadership & Policy
An Open Letter to Trustees of Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs)
Digitally Created Photo of the Planned National Research Center for Health Disparities
African-American
Howard University to Build New Research Center Specializing in Chronic Illness
082515_computerscience
African-American
Study Examines Digital Divide Impact on Black Families Amid COVID-19 Pandemic
Kimberly Ballard-Washington
Students
Two More Georgia HBCUs Clear Pandemic Related Student Debt
Featured Jobs
Director of Clinical Operations
Williams College
Chief Postsecondary Impact Officer
Tennessee SCORE
Wellbeing Program Director
Cornell University College of Veterinary Medicine
Pre-enrollment Advisor/Academic Advisor
SUNY Empire State College
Dean, College of the Arts
Columbus State University
Find A JobPost A Job
In Print
Diverse Education September 2, 2021
September 2, 2021
SubscribeDigital EditionArchives
Premium Employers
A T Still Univ Logo
A.T. Still University
Tcu Logo Purple 5 X7 01
TCU
Su Logo Color
Salisbury University
Tamu Logo (1)
Texas A&M University
Podcasts
Latest Episode
HBCU Leadership at Dillard University, part 2—Athletics and Student Success best practices with Dr. Kiki Baker Barnes, athletic director
More episodes »
Apple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsRadioPublicSpotifyStitcher
Diversity and inclusion in healthcare
Quality reporting and insightful coverage specifically for the healthcare industry.
Read More