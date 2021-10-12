Business College and Intercollegiate Fraternity Hope to Advance Leadership of Black Men in Business

Jessica Ruf
Oct 12, 2021

A partnership between Alpha Phi Alpha  the first intercollegiate Greek-lettered fraternity for African American men  and the University of Notre Dame’s Mendoza College of Business hopes to advance the leadership of African American men in graduate business education.

Alpha Phi Alpha crestAlpha Phi Alpha crestMendoza is offering Alpha Phi Alpha members a designated fellowship program; waived application fees to its graduate programs; waived fees for the Graduate Records Examination (GRE) and the Graduate Management Admission Test (GMAT); test preparation; coaching; and alumni mentoring. In addition, Mendoza plans to host a two-day leadership immersion program in mid-October on the Notre Dame campus, where Alpha Phi Alpha members can explore degree and career opportunities; hear from a panel of students, alumni and staff; and participate in a "Demystifying the Business" session.

“The partnership with Alpha Phi Alpha allows us to directly support members of the fraternity interested in furthering their impact through a graduate business education while providing us with the opportunity to attract an increased number of talented, diverse candidates to our programs,” said Martin Cremers, Martin J. Gillen Dean of Mendoza College of Business. “We are honored to start this partnership with this venerable organization.”


 

