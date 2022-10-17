Pepperdine University and Tuskegee University Partner for Accelerated Law Program

Arrman Kyaw
Oct 17, 2022

Pepperdine University is partnering with Tuskegee University to create an accelerated degree program (3+3) that lets Tuskegee students attend the first year of law school at Pepperdine after finishing their junior year at Tuskegee.Tuskegee University

This arrangement makes it so that it takes students six years total instead of seven to earn a bachelor’s degree followed by a juris doctor. Students from the HBCU may apply to Pepperdine University Caruso School of Law at the start of their junior year instead of their senior year. The first-year law credits will apply to their undergraduate records.

“In addition to providing a pathway to law school for students from historically underrepresented backgrounds, this accelerated program represents a significant tuition savings for these students,” said Chalak Richards, dean of students, diversity and belonging at Caruso Law. “These candidates are also automatically considered for the Caruso Law HBCU scholarships of up to 50% of tuition, and Caruso Excellence Scholarships which award full tuition.”

This is the first partnership between Pepperdine and a historically Black college and university (HBCU).

 

 

