TMCF and Hennessy Announce Fifth Cohort of Hennessy Fellows Program

The Thurgood Marshall College Fund (TMCF) and alcohol company Hennessy have announced the fifth cohort of the Hennessy Fellows Program, which aims to prepare the next generation of Black leaders via financial assistance, training, and professional development.

This program – for students from historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs) – will take those selected to Charlotte for leadership, communication, and media relations workshops over three days and New York City for a boot camp on competency areas such as executive presence, finance, operations, influence, and business acumen.

Each fellow will also receive executive coaching, a scholarship of up to $20,000 per academic year, $10,000 annual stipend for educational expenses, an opportunity to pitch for a community-related project grant up to $10,000, and access to online training forums, boot camps, networking events, and professional development experiences.

More than 30 students have completed the program, which is funded by an approximate $14 million-dollar commitment from Hennessy to TMCF across 10 years.

The 2023 Hennessy Fellows are:

Tia Pope - North Carolina A&T State University; Ph. D, Information Technology

William Gaspard, Jr. - Southern University Law Center; JD Candidate

Morgan Newton - Morgan State University; MBA Candidate

Hanna Bruns - Howard University School of Law; JD Candidate

Erika Tribble - Howard University; MBA Candidate

Giordan Rose - Savannah State University; MBA Candidate

Latia Boney - Howard University; MBA Candidate

Brandon Moise - Clark Atlanta University; MBA Candidate

Karmyn Tatum - Florida A&M University; MBA Candidate

Cierra Robinson - Morgan State University; Ph. D, Higher Education Administration

"Hennessy is committed to the advancement of the Black community and together with The Thurgood Marshall College Fund, we are helping to build the next generation of leaders," said Jasmin Allen, senior vice president of Hennessy U.S. "By providing them with the necessary resources, investment and development opportunities that can help them reach their goals, we continue to ensure HBCU students are positioned for success during their undergraduate years and beyond."