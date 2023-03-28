Anti-Apartheid Advocate and Human Rights Activist Randall Robinson Dies at 81

Arrman Kyaw
Mar 28, 2023

Renowned human rights activist and civil rights lawyer Randall Robinson died Mar. 24 at age 81. Robinson died of aspiration pneumonia, NPR reported. Known for his advocacy against apartheid and for Haitian democracy and reparations for Black Americans, Robinson was a fierce supporter of higher education. (Left to right) Sen. Edward Kennedy, D-Mass; Coretta Scott King; Randall Robinson(Left to right) Sen. Edward Kennedy, D-Mass; Coretta Scott King; Randall Robinson

Born 1941 in Richmond, Va., Robinson was one of the leaders of the anti-apartheid Free South Africa Movement. He was also founder and president of foreign policy advocacy organization TransAfrica. Robinson – he held a J.D. from Harvard Law School – also spent time teaching as a professor of human rights law at Penn State University.

He attributed his fight to the segregation he himself faced in life.

"The insult of segregation was searing and unforgettable," Robinson said in 2005. “We all have to die, and I preferred to have just one death. It seems to me that to suffer insult without response is to die many deaths."

Robinson moved to St. Kitts in the Caribbean, with his wife, Hazel Ross-Robinson, in 2001.

"I never believed my place was necessarily physically in America," Robinson said in 2004. "I am as much a Nigerian, a Haitian, a South African, a Kittitian, a Jamaican as I am an American. There shouldn't be these partitions between the people of the Black world. I have lived that and I have committed myself to that in everything that I've done throughout my life."

A funeral service will be held in St. Kitts in April, and a memorial service will be held in Washington, D.C., in May, according to the family.

 

Related Stories
Tmcf Hennessy Fellows
African-American
TMCF and Hennessy Announce Fifth Cohort of Hennessy Fellows Program
Margaret A. Burnham
African-American
Northeastern and Northwestern Law Centers Seek Posthumous Pardon for Black Man Executed After 1908 Springfield Race Riot
Opal Lee
African-American
Wiley College to Honor Opal Lee, Grandmother of Juneteenth, at 150-Year Celebration
Dr. Terrell Strayhorn delivered the keynote address at the Male Enrollment and Graduation Alliance Summit at Montclair State University.
African-American
Inaugural Summit Explores Best Practices for Young Men of Color
Find A JobPost A Job
Featured Jobs
Assistant Professor, Health and Health Education
Coppin State University
University of Connecticut
Baker College System
Missouri University of Science & Technology
Visiting Assistant Professor of Higher Education and Student Affairs
The University of Iowa College of Education
Dean of Health Professions
New River Community College
Premium Employers
Podcasts
Latest Episode
Understanding the Black Student Experience with Dr. Courtney Brown
More episodes »
Apple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsRadioPublicSpotifyStitcher
Community College News
News and information from our community colleges.
Read More