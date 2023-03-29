Cole, Lewis Receive National Humanities Medal at the White House

Walter Hudson
Mar 29, 2023

 

Two prominent Black academicians--Drs. Johnnetta Betsch Cole and Earl Lewis--were among 12 individuals who was awarded the National Humanities Medal at the White House earlier this month.   

“The National Humanities Medal recipients have enriched our world through writing that moves and inspires us; scholarship that enlarges our understanding of the past; and through their dedication to educating, informing, and giving voice to communities and histories often overlooked,” said NEH Chair Shelly C. Lowe (Navajo). “I am proud to join President Biden in recognizing these distinguished leaders for their outstanding contributions to our nation’s cultural life.”  The National Humanities Medal honors an individual or organization whose work has deepened the nation’s understanding of the human experience, broadened citizens’ engagement with history or literature, or helped preserve and expand Americans’ access to cultural resources.  

A scholar, anthropologist, and academic pacesetter, Cole has been lauded for her pioneering work about the ongoing contributions of Afro-Latin, Caribbean, and African communities and how these contributions have advanced American understanding of Black culture and the necessity and power of racial inclusion in the U.S. Known as an HBCU leader, Cole served as president of Spelman College and Benedict College—two HBCU colleges for women. She is the author of numerous books including Racism in American Public Life: A Call to Action

Lewis is a professor of History and Afroamerican and African Studies at the University of Michigan and director of the Center for Social Solutions. From March 2013 to 2018, he served as president of The Andrew W. Mellon Foundation. An author and esteemed social historian, he was the former president of the Organization of American Historians. Lewis chairs the Board of Regents at Concordia College, is a trustee of the Educational Testing Service (ETS), and a director of 2U, Inc. and the Capital Group, American Funds. 

Related Stories
(Left to right) Sen. Edward Kennedy, D-Mass; Coretta Scott King; Randall Robinson
African-American
Anti-Apartheid Advocate and Human Rights Activist Randall Robinson Dies at 81
Tmcf Hennessy Fellows
African-American
TMCF and Hennessy Announce Fifth Cohort of Hennessy Fellows Program
Margaret A. Burnham
African-American
Northeastern and Northwestern Law Centers Seek Posthumous Pardon for Black Man Executed After 1908 Springfield Race Riot
Opal Lee
African-American
Wiley College to Honor Opal Lee, Grandmother of Juneteenth, at 150-Year Celebration
Find A JobPost A Job
Featured Jobs
Missouri University of Science & Technology
Baker College System
Coordinator Off-Campus Military Programs
Northern Virginia Community College
Visiting Assistant Professor of Higher Education and Student Affairs
The University of Iowa College of Education
Dean of Health Professions
New River Community College
Benefits Systems Analyst, Lead
Foothill-De Anza Community College District
Premium Employers
Podcasts
Latest Episode
Broward College Swaps the Courtroom with the Classroom
More episodes »
Apple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsRadioPublicSpotifyStitcher
Diversity and inclusion in healthcare
Quality reporting and insightful coverage specifically for the healthcare industry.
Read More