Community College Campus Proposed as Location for a State Historic Marker about Desegregation

Arrman Kyaw
Apr 28, 2023

Virginia Western Community College’s campus in Roanoke has been proposed as the location for a new state historic marker about ties between desegregation and the creation of the state’s community college system, The Roanoke Times reported.Vwcc

The new Colonial Avenue roadside marker – one of five recently approved by the state Department of Historic Resources – will commemorate efforts to address the Jim Crow era of racially segregated facilities and limited education access for Virginia’s Black citizens.

“From 1956 to 1959 Virginia mandated Massive Resistance against the U.S. Supreme Court’s Brown decision desegregating public education. In 1958, business leaders from around the state created the Virginia Industrialization Group to oppose Massive Resistance and reverse the damage it had done to education and the economy,” the marker will read. “Their efforts helped establish a system of technical colleges in 1964 that evolved into the Virginia Community College System in 1966. Roanoke Technical Institute, a branch of Virginia Tech, was combined with the University of Virginia’s Roanoke Center to form what became Virginia Western Community College. This was the first community college to open under the new system.”

There are more than 2,600 state markers in Virginia. The state’s historical highway marker program – started in 1927 – is considered the U.S.’s oldest such program.

Related Stories
Lehigh University
African-American
Four Pennsylvania Men Charged after Harassing and Assaulting Black Lehigh University Student
The College Board To Again Revise Ap African American Studies Course
African-American
The College Board to Again Revise AP African American Studies Course
Gov. Wes Moore
African-American
Governor Wes Moore to Deliver Keynote at Morehouse Commencement
Dr. Jerlando F. L. Jackson
African-American
Research Course on African Americans in Education Held Ahead of AERA Conference
Find A JobPost A Job
Featured Jobs
University of Missouri-Kansas City
Director of Military Center Connections
Old Dominion University
Accounting Technician, Senior
San Diego Community College District
Vice President for Enrollment
Saint Joseph's College of Maine
Manager, Health IT
University of Delaware
Assistant Professor, Health and Health Education
Coppin State University
Premium Employers
Podcasts
Latest Episode
Shifting Cultural Perspectives on Education with Dr. Kimberly Greene
More episodes »
Apple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsRadioPublicSpotifyStitcher
The trusted source for all job seekers
We have an extensive variety of listings for both academic and non-academic positions at postsecondary institutions.
Find Jobs