Clark Atlanta University and the National Coalition on Black Civic Participation Launch Institute, to Host Convening

Arrman Kyaw
May 30, 2023

Clark Atlanta University (CAU) and the National Coalition on Black Civic Participation (NCBCP) have launched the NCBCP Thomas W. Dortch, Jr., Institute for Leadership, Civic Engagement, Economic Empowerment and Social Justice (NCBCP TWD Jr. Institute) at CAU.Clark Atlanta University

Part of the launch will be a 2-day event – May 31-Jun. 1 in Atlanta – to bring together leaders in civil rights, economic, labor, education, environmental, youth, and social justice to share strategies and research, build coalitions and collaborations, and address racial and systemic assaults.

The convening – the inaugural NCBCP "Rebuild Hope, Justice, Equity and Equality" Southern Organizing Leadership Convening – will be guided by the theme, "The Power of the Ballot, the Book, and the Buck," and will discuss matters such as voting, reproductive, workers’, and LGBTQ+ rights.

"In the face of pervasive attacks on our rights, freedoms, and democracy, the launch of the NCBCP Thomas W. Dortch, Jr., Institute and the Southern Organizing Leadership Convening are crucial steps toward countering racial and systemic assaults," said Melanie L. Campbell, president/CEO of The National Coalition on Black Civic Participation and Convener, Black Women’s Roundtable. "We are bringing together national and Southern state leaders to strategize and plan for short- and long-term solutions. By uniting the power of the ballot, the book, and the buck, we are laser focused on rebuilding hope, justice, equity, and equality in Black America."

Related Stories
Northwestern University
African-American
Northwestern University to Rename African American Studies Department
Vwcc
African-American
Community College Campus Proposed as Location for a State Historic Marker about Desegregation
Lehigh University
African-American
Four Pennsylvania Men Charged after Harassing and Assaulting Black Lehigh University Student
The College Board To Again Revise Ap African American Studies Course
African-American
The College Board to Again Revise AP African American Studies Course
Find A JobPost A Job
Featured Jobs
Director of Corporate and Foundation Relations
UNC Gillings School of Global Public Health
Disabled Student Programs (DSPS) Director/Counselor (Now known as Student Access Services)
College of the Siskiyous
Director of Military Center Connections
Old Dominion University
Educational Program Associate III Military Families
University of Missouri - Columbia (MU)
Health Professions Advisor
James Madison University
Missouri University of Science & Technology
Premium Employers
Podcasts
Latest Episode
Meet Dr. David K. Wilson, President, Morgan State University — a DOIT certified institution
More episodes »
Apple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsRadioPublicSpotifyStitcher
The trusted source for all job seekers
We have an extensive variety of listings for both academic and non-academic positions at postsecondary institutions.
Find Jobs