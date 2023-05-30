Clark Atlanta University and the National Coalition on Black Civic Participation Launch Institute, to Host Convening

Clark Atlanta University (CAU) and the National Coalition on Black Civic Participation (NCBCP) have launched the NCBCP Thomas W. Dortch, Jr., Institute for Leadership, Civic Engagement, Economic Empowerment and Social Justice (NCBCP TWD Jr. Institute) at CAU.

Part of the launch will be a 2-day event – May 31-Jun. 1 in Atlanta – to bring together leaders in civil rights, economic, labor, education, environmental, youth, and social justice to share strategies and research, build coalitions and collaborations, and address racial and systemic assaults.

The convening – the inaugural NCBCP "Rebuild Hope, Justice, Equity and Equality" Southern Organizing Leadership Convening – will be guided by the theme, "The Power of the Ballot, the Book, and the Buck," and will discuss matters such as voting, reproductive, workers’, and LGBTQ+ rights.

"In the face of pervasive attacks on our rights, freedoms, and democracy, the launch of the NCBCP Thomas W. Dortch, Jr., Institute and the Southern Organizing Leadership Convening are crucial steps toward countering racial and systemic assaults," said Melanie L. Campbell, president/CEO of The National Coalition on Black Civic Participation and Convener, Black Women’s Roundtable. "We are bringing together national and Southern state leaders to strategize and plan for short- and long-term solutions. By uniting the power of the ballot, the book, and the buck, we are laser focused on rebuilding hope, justice, equity, and equality in Black America."