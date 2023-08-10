UNCF to Launch Nationwide Walk for Education Fundraising Campaign

Arrman Kyaw
Aug 10, 2023

The United Negro College Fund (UNCF) will be kicking off a nationwide Walk for Education fundraising campaign  this week..Maurice JenkinsMaurice Jenkins

The National UNCF Walk for Education Campaign is seeking to raise at least $2.5 million, an effort that will involve 23 multiple virtual and live events from August through February 2024.

“In light of continuing racial issues and the recent rulings by the Supreme Court, our schools and students need as much support as UNCF can give them,” said Maurice E. Jenkins, Jr., executive vice president and chief development officer at UNCF. “UNCF is asking corporations, foundations, HBCU alums and other individual supporters to join UNCF to raise needed funds through our Walk for Education events. Have fun while doing good!”

The first walk will take place Saturday in Milwaukee. Subsequent events will be hosted in locations such as Birmingham, Charlotte, Detroit, Houston, Minneapolis, Richmond, and Tampa Bay.

 

Related Stories
Grinnell College
African-American
Grinnell College to Launch African Diaspora Studies Department
Professor Charles J. Ogletree, Jr.
African-American
Remembering Professor Charles J. Ogletree, Jr. (1952-2023)
National Urban League President and CEO Marc H. Morial with Mayors Brandon Johnson of Chicago, Sylvester Turner of Houston, Karen Bass of Los Angeles and Eric Adams of New York City.
African-American
National Urban League Convenes Annual Conference in Houston
Gov. Ron DeSantis
African-American
College Board Disputes Florida Claims of Similar Language in African American Studies Course
Find A JobPost A Job
Featured Jobs
Assistant Director, Mentoring Programs
Brown University
Director of Military Center Connections
Old Dominion University
Executive Director, Mays Cancer Center
The University of Texas
Assistant Professor, Health and Health Education
Coppin State University
Adjunct Lecturer in Leadership, Management, Organizational Behavior
Florida International University
Learning Lab Manager - Horticulture
Tarrant County College District
Premium Employers
Podcasts
Latest Episode
Two College Presidents Share Stories from South LA
More episodes »
Apple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsRadioPublicSpotifyStitcher
The trusted source for all job seekers
We have an extensive variety of listings for both academic and non-academic positions at postsecondary institutions.
Find Jobs