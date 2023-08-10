UNCF to Launch Nationwide Walk for Education Fundraising Campaign

The United Negro College Fund (UNCF) will be kicking off a nationwide Walk for Education fundraising campaign this week..

The National UNCF Walk for Education Campaign is seeking to raise at least $2.5 million, an effort that will involve 23 multiple virtual and live events from August through February 2024.

“In light of continuing racial issues and the recent rulings by the Supreme Court, our schools and students need as much support as UNCF can give them,” said Maurice E. Jenkins, Jr., executive vice president and chief development officer at UNCF. “UNCF is asking corporations, foundations, HBCU alums and other individual supporters to join UNCF to raise needed funds through our Walk for Education events. Have fun while doing good!”

The first walk will take place Saturday in Milwaukee. Subsequent events will be hosted in locations such as Birmingham, Charlotte, Detroit, Houston, Minneapolis, Richmond, and Tampa Bay.