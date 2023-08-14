Clarence Avant, ‘Godfather of Black Music’ Dies at 92

Walter Hudson
Aug 14, 2023

Clarence Avant, who was widely known as ‘the Black Godfather’ of the entertainment industry, died on Monday. He was 92.Clarence AvantClarence Avant

“Through his revolutionary business leadership, Clarence became affectionately known as “the Black Godfather” in the worlds of music, entertainment, politics, and sports,” read a statement released by his family. “Clarence leaves behind a loving family and a sea of friends and associates that have changed the world and will continue to change the world for generations to come.  The joy of his legacy eases the sorrow of our loss.”

Born in South Carolina in 1931 before moving to New Jersey, Avant went on to found Sussex Records and served as a manager and promoter for many artists including Michael Jackson.

In 2021, Avant’s wife of 54 years, Jacqueline Avant, was shot and killed in their LA home by an intruder.

“Clarence Avant was a revolutionary. When people in the entertainment world were delegated to a near master/slave relationship, he broke through the wall of exploitation and made us respected businesspeople,” said civil rights leader, the Reverend Al Sharpton. “I can’t count the enormous amount of situations that he negotiated. I can’t count the moves he made happen that I was personally involved in. He was indeed the Black Godfather!” 

Related Stories
New Jersey Turnpike Sign
African-American
Driving While Black
Panelists at the hip-hop conference at Howard University.
African-American
Scholars Consider the Relationship Between Academia and Hip-Hop
Panelists gathered at Hip-Hop conference at Howard University. (from left to right) Reggie Peters, Director of Marketing & Visitor Services, Universal Hip Hop Museum, Raina Simone, Performing Artist, June Ambrose, stylist, costume designer, & Creative Director of Women's Basketball for Puma, Red Summer National Hip Hop Museum, Lance Pope, Universal Hip Hop Museum and ASCAP, Manny Faces, host of Hip Hop Can Save America and Lenny Santiago, Senior Vice President at RocNation.
African-American
Celebrating 50 Years of Hip-Hop
Maurice Jenkins
African-American
UNCF to Launch Nationwide Walk for Education Fundraising Campaign
Find A JobPost A Job
Featured Jobs
Associate Director, Health and Science
Loyola University Chicago
Health Education Coordinator
Eastern Washington University
Learning Lab Manager - Horticulture
Tarrant County College District
Undocumented Student Retention Specialist
WWU - Access, Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Unit
Executive Director, Mays Cancer Center
The University of Texas
University of Connecticut
Premium Employers
Podcasts
Latest Episode
Two College Presidents Share Stories from South LA
More episodes »
Apple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsRadioPublicSpotifyStitcher
The trusted source for all job seekers
We have an extensive variety of listings for both academic and non-academic positions at postsecondary institutions.
Find Jobs