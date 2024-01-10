The Association for the Study of African American Life and History has announced its Annual Black History luncheon and theme of African Americans and the Arts for 2024.

Association for the Study of African American Life and History “In celebrating the entire history of African Americans and the arts, the Association for the Study of African American Life and History (ASALH) puts into the national spotlight the richness of the past and present with an eye towards what the rest of the 21st century will bring,” said ASALH President W. Marvin Dulaney. “ASALH dedicates its 98th Annual Black History Theme to African Americans and the arts.”

ASALH will host its annual in-person Black History Month Luncheon on Feb. 24.

The luncheon — from 12 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. EST, at the Westin Washington, DC, Downtown — features a conversation between U.S. House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries and his brother, historian Dr. Hasan Jeffries of The Ohio State University with Denise Rolark Barnes, publisher of the Washington Informer, serving as emcee.

The ASALH Author’s Book Signing will feature selected authors sharing and discussing books on African American history and culture. The luncheon program also includes an unveiling of the 2024 Black Heritage Stamp featuring civil rights legend and noted American jurist, Constance Baker Motley.

The month of February includes virtual and in-person events such as the Feb. 1 “kick-off” panel discussion on Black Sci-Fi and Anime, a street art program Feb. 8, and an event with the Gullah Geechee Cultural Heritage Corridor National Heritage Area on Feb. 15.