ASALH to Celebrate African Americans and the Arts at Annual Luncheon

Johnny Jackson
Jan 10, 2024

The Association for the Study of African American Life and History has announced its Annual Black History luncheon and theme of African Americans and the Arts for 2024.

ASALH will host its annual in-person Black History Month Luncheon on Feb. 24.

The luncheon — from 12 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. EST, at the Westin Washington, DC, Downtown — features a conversation between U.S. House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries and his brother, historian Dr. Hasan Jeffries of The Ohio State University with Denise Rolark Barnes, publisher of the Washington Informer, serving as emcee. 

The ASALH Author’s Book Signing will feature selected authors sharing and discussing books on African American history and culture. The luncheon program also includes an unveiling of the 2024 Black Heritage Stamp featuring civil rights legend and noted American jurist, Constance Baker Motley.

The month of February includes virtual and in-person events such as the Feb. 1 “kick-off” panel discussion on Black Sci-Fi and Anime, a street art program Feb. 8, and an event with the Gullah Geechee Cultural Heritage Corridor National Heritage Area on Feb. 15.

