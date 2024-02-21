Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading

Universal Write Publications Marks 20-Year Milestone

Johnny Jackson
Feb 21, 2024

Universal Write Publications (UWP) was founded in 2004 by Dr. Ayo Sekai and has flourished from a passion project publishing fiction and children’s books into a respected publisher of rigorous, peer-reviewed academic literature.

Dr. Ayo SekaiDr. Ayo SekaiThe independent Black-owned scholarly press is celebrating two decades of promoting and publishing academic works that underscore Black voices and narratives.

UWP's catalog features influential titles such as Dr. Molefi Kete Asante’s Revolutionary Pedagogy and The African Pyramids of Knowledge, Dr. Nah Dove’s The Afrocentric School, and We Will Tell Our Own Story by Dr. Adebayo C. Akomolafe.

"Publishing with UWP has been an exhilarating experience, full of inspiration, visionary insight, and possibilities,” said Asante, a Black scholar and author. “Ayo Sekai takes her place beside Haki Madhubuti, Paul Coates, and other legendary publishers in advancing African American intellectual work in the 21st century.”

Dr. Walter Greason extolled UWP’s contributions.

“UWP represents the growth of a vital aspect of the publishing industry — African diaspora voices,” said Greason. “Without Ayo Sekai’s vision and leadership, the world’s readers would miss essential content for the future of human civilization.”

Sekai said work over the past two decades has solidified UWP's role in safeguarding knowledge and advocating for the essence of education and Black excellence.

This year, UWP announced the development of a new book series, Methodologies for Research: The Little Black Books, books that teach researchers and graduate students about culturally valid, humanizing, and liberatory methodologies in the tradition of Africana Studies.

Suggested for You
HBCU: The Power of Historically Black Colleges and Universities was published by Johns Hopkins University Press.
From the Magazine
From Past to Present: New Book Explores the Importance of HBCUs
Kean University is creating a Center for Africana Studies to support the implementation of New Jersey's Amistad curriculum in K-12 schools.
African-American
Kean University Launches Visionary New Center for Africana Studies
The 64th Sit-In Anniversary Breakfast and Wreath Laying will feature a wreath-laying Feb. 1, in honor of Franklin McCain Sr. and the David Richmond Jr. two of the A&T Four.
Social Justice
N.C. A&T Celebrates 64th Anniversary of A&T Four’s Historic Sit-In
ASALH Founder Dr. Carter G. Woodson
African-American
ASALH to Celebrate African Americans and the Arts at Annual Luncheon
Related Stories
Dr. J. Luke Wood
African-American
Sacramento State Creates Nation's First Black Honors College
Kean University is creating a Center for Africana Studies to support the implementation of New Jersey's Amistad curriculum in K-12 schools.
African-American
Kean University Launches Visionary New Center for Africana Studies
Monique Trusclair Maddox
African-American
Descendants of Enslaved Offered Need-Based Scholarships through Partnership
ASALH Founder Dr. Carter G. Woodson
African-American
ASALH to Celebrate African Americans and the Arts at Annual Luncheon
Find A JobPost A Job
Featured Jobs
Director of Military Center Connections
Old Dominion University
Baker College System
Executive Director, Mays Cancer Center
The University of Texas
Director of Student Involvement - 500121
University of Richmond - Richmond, VA
University of Missouri-Kansas City
Clinical Assistant/Associate Professor Of Financial Planning
New York University School of Professional Studies
Premium Employers
The trusted source for all job seekers
We have an extensive variety of listings for both academic and non-academic positions at postsecondary institutions.
Read More
The trusted source for all job seekers