Universal Write Publications Marks 20-Year Milestone

Universal Write Publications (UWP) was founded in 2004 by Dr. Ayo Sekai and has flourished from a passion project publishing fiction and children’s books into a respected publisher of rigorous, peer-reviewed academic literature.

The independent Black-owned scholarly press is celebrating two decades of promoting and publishing academic works that underscore Black voices and narratives.

UWP's catalog features influential titles such as Dr. Molefi Kete Asante’s Revolutionary Pedagogy and The African Pyramids of Knowledge, Dr. Nah Dove’s The Afrocentric School, and We Will Tell Our Own Story by Dr. Adebayo C. Akomolafe.

"Publishing with UWP has been an exhilarating experience, full of inspiration, visionary insight, and possibilities,” said Asante, a Black scholar and author. “Ayo Sekai takes her place beside Haki Madhubuti, Paul Coates, and other legendary publishers in advancing African American intellectual work in the 21st century.”

Dr. Walter Greason extolled UWP’s contributions.

“UWP represents the growth of a vital aspect of the publishing industry — African diaspora voices,” said Greason. “Without Ayo Sekai’s vision and leadership, the world’s readers would miss essential content for the future of human civilization.”

Sekai said work over the past two decades has solidified UWP's role in safeguarding knowledge and advocating for the essence of education and Black excellence.

This year, UWP announced the development of a new book series, Methodologies for Research: The Little Black Books, books that teach researchers and graduate students about culturally valid, humanizing, and liberatory methodologies in the tradition of Africana Studies.