Father of Black Studies, Dr. Nathan Hare, Dead at 91

Dr. Nathan Hare, who was known as the father of Black Studies, died early this week at the age of 91.

In 1968, Hare was hired at San Francisco State College (now known as San Francisco State University) as the first program coordinator of the school’s Black Studies program, the first program of its kind in the United States.

He is credited with coining the term "ethnic studies" to replace "minority studies" and was a productive researcher and scholar, publishing a number of books with his late wife, Dr. Julia Hare.

The two founded the Black Think Tank in 1979 to address some of the problems and challenges within the African American community. Ten years earlier, he founded The Black Scholar: A Journal of Black Studies and Research.

A graduate of Langston University, Hare earned a master's degree and Ph.D. in Sociology from the University of Chicago.







