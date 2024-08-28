International Conference to Focus on Black Males in Education

Scholars, practitioners, policymakers, funders, students, and concerned citizens from around the world will convene in October for the 2024 International Colloquium on Black Males in Education.

International Colloquium on Black Males in Education The annual conference serves as a space to exchange ideas and perspectives concerning the global dynamics of Black males in the educational pipeline. It commences Oct. 23-25 at the Drury Plaza Hotel Pittsburgh Downtown in Pennsylvania.

Featured speakers will include:

· Dr. Fred A. Bonner II, founding executive director of the Minority Achievement, Creativity, and High Ability (MACH-III) Center and Professor & Endowed Chair in Educational Leadership at the Whitlowe R. Green College of Education at Prairie View A&M University.

· Dr. Eboni M. Zamani-Gallaher, Renée and Richard Goldman Dean and Professor of Educational Foundations, Organizations and Policy at the University of Pittsburgh School of Education.

· Curtis Valentine, founder of Real Men Teach, co-director of the Progressive Policy Institute's Reinventing America's Schools Project, and adjunct professor at the University of Maryland - College Park.

· Dr. Derrick R. Brooms, inaugural executive director of the Black Men's Research Institute and professor of Africana Studies at Morehouse College

· Dr. Erik M. Hines, professor of counseling in the Division of Child, Family, and Community Engagement at George Mason University.

· Dr. Claude Hutto, associate professor and inaugural dean of the Division of Professional and Continuing Studies at Morehouse College.

· Dr. Donna Y. Ford, Distinguished Professor of Education and Human Ecology in the College of Education and Human Ecology at The Ohio State University.

· Dr. Kinnis K. Gosha, Hortinius I. Chenault Endowed Professor of Computer Science and executive director of the Morehouse Center for Broadening Participation in Computing at Morehouse College.

Participants will discuss and strategize around issues that arise from preschool to graduate school, and will share ideas and practices across disciplines that consider how forces such as globalization and the internationalization of education affect the educational trajectories of Black males.

Register online for the colloquium at the organization’s website, which also includes a list of in-conference events such as the Black Female Forum, the Graduate School Academy, and a writing workshop Oct. 22.