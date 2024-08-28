Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading

International Conference to Focus on Black Males in Education

Johnny Jackson
Aug 28, 2024

Scholars, practitioners, policymakers, funders, students, and concerned citizens from around the world will convene in October for the 2024 International Colloquium on Black Males in Education.

Community Conversations is a forum open to the local community of concerned citizens that is designed to cultivate broad-based discourse on topics associated with Black males in education during the annual International Colloquium on Black Males in Education.Community Conversations is a forum open to the local community of concerned citizens that is designed to cultivate broad-based discourse on topics associated with Black males in education during the annual International Colloquium on Black Males in Education.International Colloquium on Black Males in EducationThe annual conference serves as a space to exchange ideas and perspectives concerning the global dynamics of Black males in the educational pipeline. It commences Oct. 23-25 at the Drury Plaza Hotel Pittsburgh Downtown in Pennsylvania.

Featured speakers will include:

· Dr. Fred A. Bonner II, founding executive director of the Minority Achievement, Creativity, and High Ability (MACH-III) Center and Professor & Endowed Chair in Educational Leadership at the Whitlowe R. Green College of Education at Prairie View A&M University.

· Dr. Eboni M. Zamani-Gallaher, Renée and Richard Goldman Dean and Professor of Educational Foundations, Organizations and Policy at the University of Pittsburgh School of Education.

· Curtis Valentine, founder of Real Men Teach, co-director of the Progressive Policy Institute's Reinventing America's Schools Project, and adjunct professor at the University of Maryland - College Park.

· Dr. Derrick R. Brooms, inaugural executive director of the Black Men's Research Institute and professor of Africana Studies at Morehouse College

· Dr. Erik M. Hines, professor of counseling in the Division of Child, Family, and Community Engagement at George Mason University.

· Dr. Claude Hutto, associate professor and inaugural dean of the Division of Professional and Continuing Studies at Morehouse College.

· Dr. Donna Y. Ford, Distinguished Professor of Education and Human Ecology in the College of Education and Human Ecology at The Ohio State University.

· Dr. Kinnis K. Gosha, Hortinius I. Chenault Endowed Professor of Computer Science and executive director of the Morehouse Center for Broadening Participation in Computing at Morehouse College.

Participants will discuss and strategize around issues that arise from preschool to graduate school, and will share ideas and practices across disciplines that consider how forces such as globalization and the internationalization of education affect the educational trajectories of Black males.

Register online for the colloquium at the organization’s website, which also includes a list of in-conference events such as the Black Female Forum, the Graduate School Academy, and a writing workshop Oct. 22.

Suggested for You
Oip (3)
Faculty & Staff
The Future of Black Leadership
Dr. William F. Pickard
Leadership & Policy
Business, Philanthropic Legend Dies at 83
Brown V Board 70
African-American
Brown v. Board of Education Revisited 70 Years Later
Dr. Carter G. Woodson
Students
Association to Welcome Woodson Ambassadors Program at Upcoming Conference
Related Stories
Dr. Nathan Hare
African-American
Father of Black Studies, Dr. Nathan Hare, Dead at 91
Last year's Juneteenth celebrations at MSU.
African-American
Nationwide, Institutions Prepare to Celebrate and Educate on Juneteenth
I Stock 1183419669
African-American
Love is the Critical Ingredient for Black Men
Dr. Daniel Black
African-American
When a Commencement Speech Goes Viral
Find A JobPost A Job
Featured Jobs
Clinical Assistant/Associate Professor Of Financial Planning
New York University School of Professional Studies
Dean Malcolm Baldrige School Of Business
Post University
Director of Military Center Connections
Old Dominion University
Dean College of Public Health
Temple University
Assistant Professor, Tenure-Track
Whitehead Institute for Biomedical Research
Assistant or Associate Professor
Washington University Chemistry
Premium Employers
The trusted source for all job seekers
We have an extensive variety of listings for both academic and non-academic positions at postsecondary institutions.
Read More
The trusted source for all job seekers