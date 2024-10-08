Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading

International Colloquium on Black Males in Education to Take Place Later this Month

Walter Hudson
Oct 8, 2024

The 2024 International Colloquium on Black Males in Education will occur October 23 - 25, 2024 at the Drury Plaza Hotel Pittsburgh Downtown.Https Cdn evbuc com Images 675623439 1356096245913 1 Original

The annual, international gathering serves as a space to exchange ideas and perspectives concerning the global dynamics of Black males in the educational pipeline. First held in 2012, it is a community-building experience that brings together world-class scholars, high-impact practitioners, policy makers, funders, students, and concerned citizens across the globe. Diverse is a media partner. This year's theme is "Confronting Trauma in Education and Beyond."

The Colloquium offers a diverse array of programs that serve to elicit intellectual thought, discussion, and ideas that can be implemented to serve and improve the experiences of Black males throughout the world. Participants are encouraged to discuss the wide range of educational issues that arise across the educational pipeline (i.e., university and PK-12) as well as share ideas and innovative practices in different disciplinary fields (e.g., history, sociology, and STEM) that take into consideration how forces such as globalization and the internationalization of education affect the educational trajectories of Black males.

 There is still time to register here.

Community Conversations is a forum open to the local community of concerned citizens that is designed to cultivate broad-based discourse on topics associated with Black males in education during the annual International Colloquium on Black Males in Education.
