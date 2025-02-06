The Power of One

When LaShelle Williams-Franklin arrived at Howard University as a first-generation college student from Cleveland, Ohio, she had her academic plan perfectly mapped out. As a political science major with dreams of becoming an attorney, she received her four-year academic roadmap during orientation. What she didn’t have was a financial roadmap - or any way to pay for her education

“I had no financial aid packet, no 529 plan, no savings, nothing,” Williams-Franklin recalls in an interview with Diverse. “My parents were young parents who never had the opportunity to attend college before I began my own college journey. They pressed upon me the importance of education, but we didn’t know about the financial piece that accompanies going to college.”

Rather than give up on her dreams, Williams-Franklin made an audacious decision. She would stay and unofficially audit classes, hoping to find a way to pay for her education. “One week turned into two weeks, two weeks turned into a month, and a month turned into a semester,” she remembers.

What followed was a four-year journey of determination and grit. Kicked out of university housing, Williams-Franklin worked three jobs to afford a place to live while continuing to attend classes without being officially enrolled. She followed her academic plan religiously, taking tests and completing assignments, all while carrying the weight of her secret.

“I was protecting my dream,” she says. “I felt if I shared it with anybody, it would be so obvious that I needed to just go home, regroup, figure this out. But that was not in my spirit.”

At the end of her fourth year, watching her peers prepare for graduation, Williams-Franklin finally shared her story through letters to everyone in her sphere of influence. One of those letters reached the late Congressman Louis Stokes, who had previously employed her as an intern. Moved by her determination, Stokes did something extraordinary - he arranged to have Williams-Franklin’s entire four years of education paid for retroactively.

“It’s the power of one,” Williams-Franklin reflects. “How one person can create this ripple effect in your life beyond what you can even dream.” That experience became the catalyst for the Williams-Franklin Foundation, established in 2014 to support HBCU students facing similar financial barriers.

The foundation’s approach goes far beyond traditional scholarship programs. While it awards 20-25 renewable scholarships annually ranging from $5,000 to $6,000 each, its support system is comprehensive and holistic.

We’re not just a scholarship program,” Williams-Franklin says matter-of-factly. “We recognize when you’re a student with financial need, there are so many other things you need assistance with, in order to graduate.”

The organization offers professional development through webinars, internship placement assistance, and mentor matching. They help with everything from professional attire for interviews to personal care products for female students. The foundation even assists graduates navigating early career challenges, offering guidance on workplace issues like managing microaggressions or difficult workplace relationships.

To qualify for support, students must maintain a 2.7 GPA and demonstrate what Williams-Franklin calls “true grit” - a proven ability to overcome obstacles despite financial limitations. The foundation receives approximately 250 applications annually, and while they can’t fund everyone, they’ve expanded their reach through social media platforms to provide professional development resources to a broader audience.

The impact extends well beyond graduation. The foundation maintains strong relationships with alumni, many of whom return as mentors or serve on various committees. Their “10 for 10” campaign in 2024, celebrating the foundation’s tenth anniversary, challenged alumni to give back financially, creating a cycle of support for the next generation.

“We show by example,” Williams-Franklin explains. “We’re looking for people who are already immersed in community work. Everyone can reach back, pull up, and thrust forward.”

Recently recognized with a Biden Foundation Lifetime Achievement Award, the Williams-Franklin Foundation continues to expand its national presence. Williams-Franklin’s vision for the future is ambitious. She wants the organization to survive in perpetuity and eventually provide full scholarships to HBCU students. The goal is particularly crucial given the rising costs of higher education and stagnant family incomes that make college seem increasingly out of reach for many families.

“Louis Stokes didn’t just help me,” says Williams-Franklin. “He helped my children and my children’s children because I was able to start off with no debt. You know how freeing that is? To start your life with absolutely no debt?” This freedom, she explains, allows graduates to make choices based on their passions and potential rather than financial constraints.

The foundation welcomes support through various channels, including financial contributions, mentorship opportunities, and volunteer positions on their numerous committees. They host several fundraising events throughout the year, including their signature annual golf tournament and a high tea event.

For Williams-Franklin, it all comes back to her core philosophy: “If everyone does a little bit, no one person has to do a lot.” Through the Williams-Franklin Foundation, she’s proving that the power of one person’s determination can indeed create a ripple effect that transforms generations.

For more information about the Williams-Franklin Foundation or to get involved, visit their website.

