Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading. Already have an account? Enter your email to access the article.

EdTrust-West Report Calls for Commission to Address Black Student Education Crisis in California

Walter Hudson
Feb 27, 2025

A new report from education advocacy organization EdTrust-West reveals that California's educational system continues to fail Black students despite years of rhetoricDr. Christopher J. NellumDr. Christopher J. Nellum about equity and inclusion. The report, titled "Black Minds Matter 2025: Building Bright Black Futures," calls for the establishment of a State Commission on Black Education Transformation to address systemic issues plaguing the state's fragmented education governance structure.

Released this week, the comprehensive analysis examines educational opportunities and outcomes for Black students from kindergarten through college, finding that progress has been "unacceptably slow" and that California cannot continue with "business as usual" approaches that have failed to close achievement gaps.

"In a moment where California's leaders are positioning themselves to be the champions of equity and inclusion, Black Minds Matter 2025 is a resounding reminder that actions speak louder than words," said Dr. Christopher J. Nellum, executive director of EdTrust-West.

The report highlights disturbing trends showing little improvement for Black students over the past decade, with some disparities actually widening. At the current pace of progress, researchers warn that "multiple generations will pass through California schools before all Black students are supported to read and do math at grade level."

Contrary to harmful stereotypes, the report emphasizes that Black students and their families deeply value education and are actively engaged in their educational journeys. Despite this commitment, the report identifies several critical barriers:

  • Black students face disproportionate disciplinary actions that remove them from learning environments
  • Many attend high schools that fail to prepare them for college-level coursework
  • Black students remain underrepresented and under-supported in California's public university system

The report calls for a complete overhaul of California's educational approach to Black student success. "On an ethical, economic, and moral level, California cannot afford to continue addressing the need to support Black students with piecemeal or performative measures," Dr. Nellum stated.

The full report, available at www.BlackMindsMatter.org, includes profiles of successful "change agents" in both K-12 and higher education settings, along with detailed policy recommendations for state leaders and education officials.

EdTrust-West's call for a dedicated state commission represents a direct challenge to California policymakers to move beyond symbolic gestures and implement meaningful structural reforms to ensure educational equity for Black students.

Suggested for You
Marcus Garvey
African-American
Biden Issues Historic Posthumous Pardon to Civil Rights Leader Marcus Garvey
Dr. Robert Paul Wolff
African-American
UMass Professor Emeritus Dr. Robert Paul Wolff, Who Bridged Philosophy and African American Studies, Dies at 91
Thelma Watershed Wair
African-American
Little Rock Nine Member Thelma Mothershed Wair Dies at the Age of 83
Https Cdn evbuc com Images 675623439 1356096245913 1 Original
African-American
International Colloquium on Black Males in Education to Take Place Later this Month
Related Stories
Dr. Alvin Poussaint
African-American
Remembering Dr. Alvin F. Poussaint: A Pioneer for Diversity in Medicine and Education
LaShelle Williams-Franklin
African-American
The Power of One
Bigstock Student Graduation Ceremony 119875898 1024x683
African-American
Legislation Would Introduce Grant Program for California Black-Serving Institutions
Dr. Shewanee Howard-Baptiste
African-American
Leading with Purpose: AABHE’s President Charts Path for Black Excellence
Find A JobPost A Job
Featured Jobs
Human Resources Clerk (Confidential)
Cerritos College
Director of Military Center Connections
Old Dominion University
Student Accounts Associate
Middle Tennessee State University
Senior Manager Advertising Creative Operations
University of Maryland Global Campus
Assistant Professor
Coppin State University
Dean College of Public Health
Temple University
Premium Employers
The trusted source for all job seekers
We have an extensive variety of listings for both academic and non-academic positions at postsecondary institutions.
Read More
The trusted source for all job seekers