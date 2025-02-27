Usher to Receive Honorary Doctorate and Deliver Emory University's Commencement Address



Grammy-winning artist Usher Raymond IV will deliver the keynote address at Emory University's 180th Commencement ceremony on Monday, May 12, where he will also receive an honorary doctor of humane letters degree.

"There are few artists in the history of popular music who have innovated as ceaselessly as Usher," said Emory President Dr. Gregory L. Fenves. "Through acclaimed albums, era-defining songs, global tours and live performances that showcase his peerless talent as a singer, songwriter and dancer, Usher has connected profoundly with generations of fans, building a dedicated audience that continues to grow."

Usher, who moved to Atlanta at age 12 to pursue his music career, has become one of the best-selling artists in music history since his self-titled debut at age 15. With eight Grammy Awards and nine No. 1 hits on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, including "Yeah!," "Burn," and "U Got It Bad," he recently headlined the 2024 Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show following his successful Las Vegas residency.

"I have spent my life following my spark — my passion — and trying to support young people as they find and follow their own passions," Usher said. "I'm thrilled to have the opportunity to speak to these incredible Emory students as they graduate and prepare to make their mark on the world."

Emory officials note that beyond his musical achievements, Usher has demonstrated a commitment to philanthropy through Usher's New Look (UNL), an Atlanta-based nonprofit he founded in 1999. The organization has helped over 55,000 under-resourced teens identify their passions and develop leadership skills through programs that include a partnership with Emory's Goizueta Business School.

The university will also award honorary degrees to immunologist and geneticist Leonore Herzenberg and nursing leader Susan Hassmiller during the ceremony. Herzenberg, the Endowed Chair of Flow Cytometry and Genetics at Stanford University, will receive an honorary Doctor of Science degree for her groundbreaking work in immunology, genetics and cell biology, including the invention of the Florescence Activated Cell Sorter.

Hassmiller, who served 25 years at the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation and helped lead two landmark "Future of Nursing" reports at the National Academy of Medicine, will receive an honorary doctor of humane letters degree for her contributions to nursing education and addressing health disparities.