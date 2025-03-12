Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading. Already have an account? Enter your email to access the article.

CBCE to Host Virtual Convening for Black Children's Education Amid Funding Challenges

Watson Headshot
Jamal Watson
Mar 12, 2025


Dr. Rema Reynolds VassarDr. Rema Reynolds VassarIn response to recent funding cuts caused by the shifting political landscape, the Center for Black Children in Education (CBCE) will host its "Call to Action" Virtual Convening on Thursday, March 13, bringing together educators, advocates, and thought leaders dedicated to advancing educational equity for Black children.

The event, hosted by renowned television jurist Judge Greg Mathis, will feature two comprehensive sessions from 1:00-2:30 PM and 3:00-4:30 PM EST, showcasing an impressive lineup of expert speakers who will share research, practical solutions, and strategic initiatives aimed at challenging systemic inequities in education.

Featured speakers include distinguished scholars and educational leaders Drs. Bettina L. Love, Shaun Harper, Tyrone Howard, Yvette Latunde, Camika Royal, and Julian Vasquez Heilig, among others.

“Black children deserve more resources, more opportunities, and more people fighting for their brilliance,” said Dr. Rema Reynolds Vassar, founder of CBCE and a professor of Educational Leadership and Policy Studies at Wayne State University. “Our work has never been more urgent than it is now.”

The symposium is free, but symposium organizers are asking supporters to consider making a financial contribution when registering for the virtual event. All donations will directly fund programs and advocacy efforts for Black children's education.

The two-session format will allow for in-depth discussions on critical topics:

  • Session 1 (1:00-3:00 PM EST): "Momentum for Equity: A Virtual Gathering for Black Children's Futures"
  • Session 2 (3:00-5:00 PM EST): "Empower, Educate, Evolve: CBCE Virtual Symposium"

For more information or to register for the event, click here.

